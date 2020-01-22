About 35 years ago I’m sitting in the office typing a news story on my ole manual Royal typewriter when a woman walks in and says she wants to place a classified ad to sell her used car.
Progress employee Mildred Taylor, who was busy typing copy, overheard the lady and asked her a question.
“Does it use oil,” Mildred inquired.
The woman thought about Mildred’s question for severel seconds and then with the most sincere and honest voice I’ve ever heard, she replied, “Yes, it uses oil and gas.”
Bless her heart I had finally found a kindred soul to match my own car expertise.
Me opening the hood of a car and looking at the motor is about as useful as swearing in former FBI director James Comey to tell the truth.
About 10 years ago my wife called and said the battery on her car must be weak because her car barely started.
She stopped by the office and I looked under the hood with the intention of checking for a loose battery cable.
I stared at the motor for five or six minutes and alerted my wife.
“Your battery’s not just weak, it’s been stolen.” I searched again, but still could not locate a car battery.
I called Steve Russell out at NAPA and he told me that the battery to that model Buick LeSabre was under the back seat.
Dang, he was right!
I’m currently driving a 2002 Two Times Camry Half Hybrid. It’s a one of kind.
It uses two times more oil than gas and half the time there’s a problem with the gasoline motor and the other half there’s a problem with the electrical system.
Longtime local mechanic James Duff kept my car running for years, but my car troubles forced him into early retirement.
Now that “cross to bear” has befallen master mechanic Casey Morrison who probably prays every night that my children will take my car keys away.
I saw some oil on the motor and someone told me it was probably an overhead gasket. I could have sworn Casey told me my car needed an oversize casket.
I asked Casey if he thought a bottle of Seafoam would help the car motor’s injectors.
“Probably,” he replied, “but it would probably work better if you get a shaman or exorcist to pour it into the gas tank.”
I dreamed the other night that American Picker stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz stopped by the house looking for a treasure.
I told them I didn’t have any Schwin bicycle parts or Indian Motorcycles but I had a 2002 Camry.
For some reason they asked if I owned an eight track tape player, a five cent Coca-Cola machine or any copies of Boys Life magazine.
They were not impressed by the car until they opened the trunk.
“Frank, look at all these old empty oil cans, golf balls and putters,” Mike exclaimed. “How much?”
In my dream I tried to get them to swap my old oil cans for some dance lessons from Danielle, the office manager. I woke up in a cold sweat.
The next morning I had to take the back seat out of my wife’s car and jump my car off.