Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the Pontotoc Police Department in connection with the recent stealing of an automobile and the burglary of four other cars, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor announced today (Wednesday, April 20).
Chief Tutor identified the suspect as John William Capps, a white male, age 30, with recent driver’s licenses listing addresses in Florida and South Carolina.
Tutor said that warrants have been issued for Capps on charges including one count of taking of a motor vehicle and four counts of burglarizing automobiles.
“These crimes occurred on the night of March 16 and into the morning hours of March 17,” Chief Tutor reported. “The car was stolen from a residence on Ridgewood Drive in Pontotoc. Another car at that address was burglarized and three other vehicles were burglarized at residences on Brentwood Drive, Davis Street and Westwood Drive.”
“The stolen car, a Nissan Maxima, was recovered in Chickasaw County on March 18,” Tutor said.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John William Capps is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-7804,” Tutor said. “The source of any information will not be disclosed, we just want information that helps us make an arrest.”