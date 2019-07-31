On Sunday the Springville Cardinals fell to Holly Springs 9-4. Holly Springs jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first inning off of starter Lynn Dillard, who took the loss.
The Cardinals tied it in the third inning, but Holy Springs broke out in the fifth with four runs and went on to add two more in the seventh. Springville was held to one more run by Holly Springs starter and winning pitcher Bo Sadler. Cardinal shortstop Andre Yates had a double and a walk.
"After a long layoff with no games we could not overcome untimely errors," Cardinals coach Sonny Williams said.
The Algoma Sluggers were open last weekend. The rainout of the in-county rivalry matchup between Algoma and Springville last week has been rescheduled for this Saturday at Springville. Springville also hosts Snowtown on Sunday.