Career coaches Thiquita Ward from North Pontotoc High, Jennifer Dale from Pontotoc High and Mattie Jones from South Pontotoc High instructs PEPA Human Resources manager Jennifer Johnson about the Career Connection portal.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Student have long struggled with how to get their foot in the door to begin a career and businesses have wondered how to connect with the potential employee that will help grow their business. Now each has a way to optimize their time and effort through the Career Connections program that is set up at all three high schools in Pontotoc.

