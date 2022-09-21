Student have long struggled with how to get their foot in the door to begin a career and businesses have wondered how to connect with the potential employee that will help grow their business. Now each has a way to optimize their time and effort through the Career Connections program that is set up at all three high schools in Pontotoc.
As with any new program, there was some leg work to do on behalf of all three career coaches, Mattie Jones from South, Thiquita Ward from North and Jennifer Dale form Pontotoc City.
“Businesses are seeking practical ways to connect with students, as a liason, the Career Connections platform aids in bridging the gap,” said North Pontotoc Career coach Thiquita Ward. “Businesses recognize the value of the platform and impact of real-world experiences (exposure), which will allow students to make a more informed decision about their chosen career path.”
The CREATE Foundation, Inc. created the new online platform called Career Connections to
allow businesses to set up in person or virtual tours for students interested in a particular career field. It allows the businesses, at their convenience to invite the students either one on one or as a group to come in and find out all about how they operate and where their needs are.
The beauty of the virtual tour is the students can get a birdseye view of the business without even leaving the comfort of their classroom.
“One of the greatest challenges was being involved in a completely new program,” said South Pontotoc Career Coach Mattie Jones. “The initial Career Coach program did not have a specific road map or curriculum. We connected with resources from the community and tailored our programs for our individual schools and chose activities that would best benefit our students.”
And the new career portal has become a godsend for these instructors who are trying to find the best fit for their students into the real world.
“The Career Connections portal is important because high school students need community members from various career fields who are willing to serve as mentors for them,” said Jennifer Dale from Pontotoc City Schools.
“It is helpful for schools to have the portal to use as a quick reference to see which businesses and organizations are open to students visiting, shadowing, and learning more about career fields within those businesses and organizations.”
Although the venture is new, because of a well planned launch and clear directives, it has been easy for businesses to warm up to the idea.
“With anything new, one may encounter skeptism,” said Ward. “However, businesses in Pontotoc have been very receptive to the idea. After explaining the goal of the Career Connections platform, businesses were on board and willing to sign up. As Career Coaches, our goal is Expose, Prepare, and Connect students to resources, programs, and/or opportunities aligning with their career path. Career Connections provides school districts the ease of making those business/industry connections.”
And this is the very thing that makes the job as a career coach within the school more rewarding and easier.
“Career Coaches help our students in numerous ways,” Jones noted. “We help students become more aware of what careers are available to them. We help our students discover what careers they would enjoy and be most suited for and help them prepare to enter the career of their choice. We also help connect our students to job opportunities through shadowing and internships. “
Already the portal has had a welcome reception from students since it was lauched last semester.
“I set up the very first tour in the portal last semester for Dawson Suggs,” said Dale. “Dawson has since graduated PHS and is currently an MSU architecture major. Dawson had this to say about his Career Connections tour:
‘My experience at McCarty Architects allowed me to attain a better grasp of what exactly the field of architecture entails through the wisdom and knowledge of Mr. Blake Farrar. He showed me past, present, and future potential projects the company was working on and even showed me the process in which they collaborate with other occupations. Mr. Farrar also gave me insight on the architecture program at Mississippi State University by laying out and informing me on what to expect and the criteria the course holds for each of the five years. Overall, the trip to McCarty Architects was a very informative experience that solidified my understanding of what architecture truly is, and I would highly recommend anyone who is given the opportunity to participate in such an event to take it.’”
Dale went on to street that no matter what career you are involved in, it is a career that the students may want you to mentor.
“I have had several students go on visits that I have set up through the portal for them,” Dale said. “For instance, today, I had a student ask to visit our Pontotoc Veterans Service Office and speak to Mack Huey. Mr. Huey serves as a mentor for our PHS students interested in the military or in the field of criminal justice. He keeps openings in the portal for students and I simply go in and click on the time he has open that best fits his schedule and the students'.
“I have also set up tours for students to do job shadowing at businesses like McCarty Architects and the North Mississippi Women's Center in Tupelo, as well as Pontotoc job sites like Southern Cultured Creamery, Pontotoc City School District's Information Technology Department, and the Pontotoc Electric Power Association.
“Several small businesses, Pontotoc City government offices (the mayor's office, police department, fire department), and large industries like Toyota and Ashley Industries have recently set up accounts in the portal and are willing to connect with students as well.”
If you are a business and would like to set up yours in the portal for students to peruse it is easy to do so. Here is how you do it. Go to Career Connections Platform - https://careerconnections.tours/#/
Create an Account – Scroll down the screen to “Create a Tour for your business.” You will be directed to a screen to “Sign up” for an account. Create a Tour – Once you have created an account, you will have the opportunity to create your tour. You will also be able to share information about your tour with the students and upload any documents you would like for the students to see in advance of their visit. If you have any questions about the setup of Career Connections, you may contact Mrs. Stewart McMillan at stewart@createfoundation.com.
