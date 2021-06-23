After 44 years he decided it was finally time to hang up his fire hat. Giving much of his volunteer time and effort to the job he loved a firefighter, Assistant Chief Barry Carnes was recently honored at a reception for his retirement.
Carnes, who followed in his dad’s footsteps as fire fighter came to the city in the summer of 1977, “I was right out of high school,” he said and grinned broadly.
Folks from the community came out and looked at the tables laden with pictures that spanned his career. “Who is that dark haired fella?” someone asked as they pointed at much younger firefighter.
“I reckon I got into this because of my daddy, the late Earl Carnes,” he said. “But I never thought I’d be here this long.”
Through the years of his tenure at the fire department he has seen the city grow in terms of volunteers and the trucks that are available for firefighting. He has also put in long hours learning rescue techniques with the jaws of life and other equipment that is needed to extract people from wrecks.
His career has touched many lives. Present Fire Chief Lance Martin said he has often looked to Carnes through the years. “When I took over as chief in 2009, I had 10 years experience, but he already had 31 years. I needed his experience and brains to help me. He was fire chief himself for quite some time, so he knew what this job is like. It was like having a gold key in my pocket. I made a lot of mistakes, but he was there to guide me thought it all.”
Long time firefighter Brad White said he appreciated Carnes dependability. “He was there every day and he taught us a lot about the little things. He said to pay attention to detail so you won’t get hurt on the job.”
HIs son, Adam, is a firefighter with the city. “I grew up thinking I’m supposed to take after my dad,” he said. It was his dad’s example as a firefighter that made him want to do this too. “I saw him helping people on their worst days, and he did it with kindness and bravery.”
Mayor Bob Peeples commended Carnes for his long years of service to the city. “He has put his entire adult life into working for the City of Pontotoc and that is rare. His family has worked from his dad to now his son, so it’s in the blood.” He laughed.
So now that he is going home to sit in the rocking chair, just what will he do with is extra time instead of fighting fires? Carnes wife, Marsha, said there won’t be a moment to breathe once he comes home full time. “These three girls will take our time,” she said as the looked at the three little granddaughters that are stair steps in age, and then looked at her husband and smiled.
He chuckled, “She has two sheds to clean out,” he joked.