Okay, don’t be caught cat-napping on this true story about Oscar, a two-year-old Burmese feline who lives in Queensland, Australia.
So here’s the skinny on Oscar’s cat-astrophe.
According to the news report I saw, Oscar’s owner, Amanda Meredith, told reporters that Oscar survived almost 12 minutes in a running front load washing machine after apparently venturing inside to take a nap.
She said she was first alerted to cat’s ordeal when she heard a peculiar meowing sound after her husband loaded bed sheets into the washer and turned it on.
Poor ole Oscar was having a cat-aclysm, which is defined as “flood, deluge, violent event marked by overwhelming upheaval.
“The poor cat had his paws on the glass as he was doing the rotations and looking at me,” Meredith said.
It was definitely a cat-alepsy, a condition of literal suspended animation and loss of voluntary motion.
“It was tragic,” said Meredith, who was forced to wait an agonizing two minutes for the front loader to shut off, so the door could open and free the spinning kitty cat.
A cat in a turned on washing machine is definitely a cat-alyst for mayhem.
I’m poking fun at the incident because Oscar emerged from the incident without serious injury albeit “very soft,” according to its grateful owner. There’s nothing like a “Downy” soft friend.
After a course of anti-inflammatory medication and a 24-hour stay at he vet, Oscar was allowed to return home.
Oscar was understandably cat-atonic for days after the wash-and-wear incident.
It’s a good thing li’l Oscar was able to let out a cat-erwaul cry for help.
I imagine that Oscar was in the cat-bird seat of sympathy for several days, enjoying lots of cat-naps and cat-nip.
Indeed Oscar’s near death experience was cat-egorically “one for the books.”
As it turns out the ordeal was a cat-harsis for Oscar’s outlook on life.
“With some of my fund-me(ow) money I’m going to educate all cats of the danger of laundry rooms,” Oscar told the View crew. "I feel I was spared for a reason. I may even start letting my owner pet me when I don’t really feel like it.”
“And for the record I still don’t like baths. And I’m still having some nightmares. I dream I’m in a laundro-cat full of rocking chairs.”
“And I’m still suffering from PTSD, post-traumatic-spin-cycle disorder. And the water did ruin my cell phone."
However, Oscar did admit to some notoriety perks from the publicity surrounding his near death experience.
“The Queensland Rugby League is letting me throw out the first fur ball at their home opener. And I’m helping L.L.Bean design some cat pajamas for their Christmas cat-alog. Plus Samsung sent me a litter box shaped like a front load washer. What can I say, it’s my 12-minutes of cat fame. And I got signed copy of the Cats movie from Taylor Swift, meow!”
And I personally reached out to the Meredith family’s dog, Astro, who said he was cleared of all wrong doing in the washing machine calamity.
“CNN was alleging that I had duped Oscar into some water survival training cause he had always wanted to be a Navy Seal,” Astro told me. “But none of that is true. I love Oscar. In fact, I told him if he can get that parachute, a friend of mine has a drone and we can take him up for his birthday.”