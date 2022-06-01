CATCH Kids family nurse practitioner Valerie Long is ready to welcome patients once more at the Pontotoc Clinic beginning this Monday, June 6, from 5 until 7 p.m. The clinic will be open each Monday thereafter except for holidays that fall on Monday.
For the past two years because of the Covid pandemic, the clinic has only been allowed to do physicals for those who are in sports. Now they are ready to come back full force. This clinic is for children who have no insurance of any kind.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients. “We are so grateful for this,” noted Long.
So what is CATCH kids? “CATCH” is an acronym for Community Access to Child Healthcare. It is a local non profit focused on the health needs of children in Pontotoc, Lee and Chickasaw counties. The mission of the 501(c)(3) organization is to make comprehensive, high-quality medical and dental care both accessible and available to children who are unable to obtain needed care. The care provided focuses on prevention and wellness, as well as on the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.
Their funds come only from grants and donations. They do not generate an income from services provided and all the health care is free. The doctors volunteer their time. CATCH Kids will pay for prescriptions that are written in their clinics or in their partnering dental clinics.
In addition to Pontotoc’s clinic there are two in Tupelo and one in Okolona. The CATCH Kids staff includes: Valerie Long, FNP, Executive Director; Carol Black, Assistant Director; Kathryn Cobb, Admin. Assistant.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.