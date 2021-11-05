The Mississippi State University Extension Service strives to improve the profitability and efficiency of agriculture producers. The North Mississippi Beef Expo, held at the Tippah County Fairgrounds on October 21st, served to accomplish this mission.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo included excellent speakers that benefited participating beef cattle farmers. The leading supporters of the event included the Mississippi State University Extension Service, Farm Bureau of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Crye-Leike Reality, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Positive Feed, Ltd., and Merik Animal Health. The presenters and the topics discussed at the North Mississippi Beef Expo are listed below.
Mineral Nutrition: –Dr. Kelsey Harvey
Dr. Harvey discussed the importance of dietary minerals in the productivity and performance of beef cattle operations. Failing to provide needed minerals can result in low pregnancy rates, low weaning weights, poor calf weight gains, and poor calf health. Dr. Harvey stressed the importance of planning a road map by understanding the mineral requirements of animals, analyzing the mineral composition of feeds, and consulting with an animal nutritionist.
Beef Genetics – Dr. Trent Smith discussed decisions associated with improving animal selection and beef herd genetics. He stressed the importance of using a structured breeding program to reduce production costs and to increase beef production.
Dr. Smith emphasized the need for producers to match the desired genetic traits with their marketing practices. He also discussed the concept of hybrid vigor, which takes advantage of the strengths of different breeds.
Cattle Market Update – Dr. Josh Maples
Dr. Maples discussed the status of cattle markets in the United States. He is optimistic about beef cattle markets based on the economic concept of supply and demand. Solid domestic consumption and increased beef exports are equating to strong demand for beef. Dr. Maples forecasted a third straight year of tightening of beef supplies. These factors should lead to improving the price outlook for beef producers.
Animal Disease Traceability – Dr. Nancy Jackson
Dr. Jackson is a veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. She discussed the Board of Animal Health’s role in preventing the transmission of contagious animal diseases.
Dr. Jackson also discussed the Animal Disease Traceability Mandate. This program is intended to trace and combat infectious livestock disease outbreaks. Electronic identification tags will be required when cattle are sold beginning on January 1, 2023. Farm premise identification numbers will also be required to improve the response to control diseases.
Dr. Jackson discussed Bovine Trichomoniasis (Trich) regulation and control. Trich is a sexually transmitted disease that causes calf abortions. The Trich control regulation states that bulls that are sold must have a valid negative Trich test or a signed virgin bull statement. More information about Trich can be found through the following web-link http://extension.msstate.edu/sites/default/files/publications/miscellaneous/BRO_M1647_TrichomoniasisCattle_062020_web.pdf.
Beef Cattle Herd Health – Dr. Carla Huston and Dr. B.J. McClenton discussed farm biosecurity practices that can improve animal health. Biosecurity promotes prevention, health, and safety by keeping diseases from being introduced to farms.
Dr. Huston stressed the importance of isolating newly purchased animals for at least three weeks when they arrive on a farm. Dr. Huston also discussed the importance of accessing the risk of disease introduction by farm visitors. She emphasized the importance of cleaning and disinfecting dehorners, taggers, and syringes. Dr. McClenton discussed the use of drones to monitor animal health and security.
Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) Update – Ms. LeAnne Peters discussed the efforts of the MCA to represent and advocate for Mississippi cattle producers. Ms. Peters discussed MCA lobbying efforts that involve taxation, reducing farmer liability, and predation of calves by vultures. She encouraged all cattle producers to become active MCA members to improve the future of the industry.
Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS)Programs – Mr. Greg Swain discussed NRCS cost sharing programs that can help promote conservation of soil and natural resources. NRCS programs include EQIP, CSP, ACEP, and EWPP. These programs encourage the use of cover crops, conservation tillage, sustainable forestry practices, rotational livestock grazing, wildlife stewardship, improved pollinator health, and more. Contact your county USDA Service Center for more information.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo is a perfect example of the support that the Mississippi State University Extension Service provides agriculture producers. Contact me by calling 662-489-3910 or emailing james.shannon@msstate.edu, if you would like to learn more about the topics that were discussed.