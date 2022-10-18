Since its founding in 1972 the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association has been a source of knowledge for our community. It provides vital educational opportunities for cattle producers in Pontotoc County. The association also supports academic growth and achievement in Pontotoc County students.
The Cattlemen’s Association advisory board has established a college scholarship program for Pontotoc County youth that are pursuing a college degree in an agriculture discipline. The Cattlemen’s Scholarship provides $1,000 that is divided across four academic semesters.
The current scholarship recipients include Maly Mae Fitts, Kimberly Tedford, and J.D. Chism. Maly Mae is studying veterinary science at Itawamba Community College (ICC). Kimberly is enrolled in the veterinary medical technology program at Mississippi State University. J.D. is studying forestry at ICC. The generosity of the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association is helping these outstanding students fulfill their dream of obtaining a college degree in agriculture.
The Cattlemen’s Association hosts an annual ribeye steak sandwich sale to fund the scholarship program. This year’s fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. It will take place at the north end of the Price Cutter Parking Lot at 168 Highway 15 in Pontotoc.
Each plate will include a delicious ribeye steak sandwich, grilled onions, chips, and a bottled water. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the event or in advance at the Pontotoc County Extension office. Please make plans to purchase a steak sandwich to support the Cattlemen’s Association’s desire to support the education aspirations of Pontotoc County young people.
The other educational priority of the Cattlemen’s Association involves providing cattle producers with information to improve the productivity and profitability of their farms. This is accomplished through quarterly meetings and field days. Recent meeting topics have included cattle marketing, farm safety, and the legislative accomplishments of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association..
There are two upcoming educational opportunities for cattle and livestock producers. The first opportunity will be an in-person cattlemen’s meeting on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension office located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr Drive. Mr. David Bean, with Advisory Services Limited, will discuss estate planning. The meeting will be sponsored by Bank of Pontotoc, Montgomery Drugs, and Wade Inc.
The next opportunity will be the North Mississippi Beef Expo. This event will be held on November 4, 2022, at the Tippah County Fair Grounds located at 10791B Highway 15 South in Ripley, Mississippi. The program with last from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The topics to be discussed included beef cattle nutrition, basics of marketing, estate planning, and forage rejuvenation.
If you would like more information about the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association’s educational outreach or its scholarship program, please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.