The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association is an important organization in our community. Its primary mission is to provide vital educational opportunities for the citizens of Pontotoc County.
The Cattlemen’s Association advisory board has provided leadership to establish a college scholarship program for the youth of Pontotoc County. The 2021 scholarship recipients are Kimberly Tedford and J.D. Chism. These outstanding students will benefit from the generosity of the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association as they fulfill their dreams of obtaining a college education.
To fund the scholarship program the Cattlemen’s Association hosts an annual ribeye steak sandwich sale. This year’s fundraiser is scheduled on Friday, October 22, 2021. It will be located at the north end of the Price Cutter Parking Lot at 168 Highway 15 in Pontotoc. It will be a safe, no contact, drive-thru event that will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Each plate will include a delicious ribeye steak sandwich, grilled onions, chips, and a bottled water. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event or in advance at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Please purchase a ticket to support the Cattlemen’s Association’s desire to support the education of our young people.
The other educational priority of the Cattlemen’s Association involves providing cattle producers with information to improve the productivity and profitability of their farms. This is accomplished through quarterly meetings and field days. Recent meeting topics have included antibiotic management, herd management, pasture and hayfield weed control, cattle markets, cattle nutrition, and beef handling facilities.
There are two educational opportunities that will be provided during November. The first is the Resource Stewardship in Diverse Farm Systems Field Day. This event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The program will be held at Wise Family Farms which is located at 291 Shady Grove Rd in Pontotoc. Participants will learn about farm diversification and the implementation of various conservation practices.
The next opportunity will be an in-person cattlemen’s meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension office located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr Drive. Mr. Reed Blossom with Elanco will discuss beef cattle health and nutrition. The meeting will be sponsored by Ware Milling Company.
If you would like more information about the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association scholarship or its educational outreach programs, please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.