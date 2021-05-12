ECRU- Coach Cee Cee Cavenaugh won plenty of games, but the life lessons she learned through nine seasons coaching softball at North Pontotoc, along with the relationships she developed, are what she'll treasure most.
"I've met so many great coaches, and have watched so many great players grow up, and that's special," said Cavenaugh, who is stepping down this year in order to spend more time with family. Cavenaugh and her husband, Jared, have a 15-month-old son, Maddux Ripken. "He's growing so fast, and I don't want to miss it," said Cavenaugh.
Cavenaugh's Lady Vikings were Division 2-3A champs four straight years, from 2016-2019, as well as runners-up for the north half title three times. Over her nine-year career, including fast-pitch and slow-pitch, the coach accumulated an impressive record of 235 wins and 92 losses.
Cavenaugh has spent her entire life around the sport she loves. From the seventh grade onward, she was a standout player at South Pontotoc High School. She went on to play for the Lady Indians of Itawamba Community College then the Lady Blazers of Bellhaven University.
"I've never known life without softball, so this is going to be a change, for sure," said Cavenaugh.
Like many sports, softball teaches athletes a lot about life, and fighting through adversity is one of the most important things she's learned, Cavenaugh said. Tragically, she and Jared lost their first baby boy, Cace Ripken, who was born with no heartbeat on Dec. 4, 2018.
"I'll be forever grateful for the experience of having Cace, and I always love talking about our baby," said Cavenaugh. A sign in a rose garden at the Lady Vikings' field commemorates Cace Ripken as an honorary Viking.
Mentoring young women is what she's most proud of, Cavenaugh said. Former player Leah Jones said she couldn't have had a better role model. Jones was an outfielder on the 2016 and 2017 division championship teams, but she wasn't able to play the two years prior.
"Coach Austin (Cavenaugh) really helped calm and reassure me, and helped me be a better person on and off the field," said Jones, who assisted Cavenaugh as a volunteer this year. "Coach treated every one of her players as her own, and we knew that if we ever needed anything, about life or softball, we could come to her."
Cavenaugh's assistant coach, Amanda Bailey, said working with her has been a pleasure.
"I have had the privilege to coach along side Coach Cav for a few years, and I have enjoyed being able to take the field with her and just to watch her in her element," said Bailey. "She has such a love for the game, but even more for the young ladies she has coached. She has made sure they not only learned the game but lessons that will last much longer than softball. I admire her for taking this step to spend time with her family. Children are only little for so long."
Cavenaugh will continue teaching family dynamics and child development at North Pontotoc. Athletic Director Chad Anthony said that he and the entire school wholeheartedly support their friend and fellow coach.
"Cee Cee has done an awesome job for us," said Anthony. "We hate to see her go, but we understand and support her decision 100 percent. Being a mama is a lot more important than softball."
Cavenaugh said she's somewhat sad to step away from her beloved sport, but she's looking forward to spending more time with her little one.
"I want to thank God for his plan and placing me here," said Cavenaugh. "Also to my husband, parents, and family, for everything they have done for me along the way. I am grateful for my assistant coaches, through the years, to my administration, here at North, and my coaching family. Lastly, I want to say thanks to my players, whom I will never forget."