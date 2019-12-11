At the December 3 Pontotoc Board of Aldermen meeting no opposition was voiced at a public hearing for securing a Community Development Block Grant for Behold Washington Furniture.
The city has been approved for a $200,000-plus grant to fund roof repairs to the former NC Wood Products building which the city owns in the industrial park and leases to Behold Washington Furniture.
“They will pay us back through renting the building and eventually own the building,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.
New business items approved at the meeting included:
-authorization to purchase a $200 ad for the Rotary Club from tourism;
-purchasing a surplus 2016 Dodge Charger automobile for the police department from Missouri State Highway Patrol for $16,950.00;
-accept letter of resignation from gas dept. employee Steven Allred who has secured a job as a Union County Deputy;
-hiring retired former longtime natural gas department superintendent Sammy Jordan on a part-time basis at $25 per hour to assist with regulator station adjustments during really cold weather. Jordan’s work will not exceed 20 hours per week;
-pay William Taylor $312.29 for repairing a brick mailbox on Greenbriar Circle that was damaged by a city vehicle;
-authorizing 2019 budget revisions as follows:
-General Fund: a. TRPDD Loan +62,062.00;
-Fire Department: a. Equipment, vehicles and furn. +54,946.00; b. Debt services: -54,946.00; c. Equipment repairs +17,000.00;
-Police Dept.: a. Equipment, vehicles and furn. +7,500.00;
-Municipal Court: a. Public defender +3,000.00;
-Mechanic: a. Materials and supplies +2,100.00;
-Gas Dept.: a. Revenue +800,000.00; b. Infrastructure +112,000.00; Equipment and Repairs +22,000.00;
-Park and Rec: a. Contract maintenance +10,000.00; Material and supplies +2,000.00; Equipment repairs +18,000.00;
-Tourism: a. Tourism revenue -54,844.00; b. Tourism expenditures +54,844.00;
Consent agenda items included:
-authorize to send David Owen and Randy Miller to the 2020 Mississippi Natural Gas Associated Trade Show in Tupelo on January 29 and 30, 2020. (Travel by city vehicle)
-authorize and approve November 2019 payroll in the amount of $310,007.07;
-authorize and approve to pay November umpires a total of $1,970.00;
-authorize and approve use the city card to purchase a batter online for the amount of $131.20;
-approve water adjustments.