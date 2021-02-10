Each year the Governor of Mississippi designates the second Friday in February as Arbor Day. The following week is designated as Tree Planting Week. This year Arbor Day will be observed on February 12th. Tree planting week will be observed from February 12th to February 19th.
It is fitting that a day is set aside to celebrate the importance of trees in Mississippi. It is also fitting that a week is set aside to recognize the importance of planting trees for the future.
Arbor Day has been observed since 1926 to recognize the importance of trees and forests to the State of Mississippi. In 2020, forestry was the third most valuable agriculture industry in the state with a value of $1.12 billion. Trees cover 19,700,000 acres in Mississippi.
More information on Arbor Day and Governor Tate Reeve’s Arbor Day and Tree Planting Week Proclamation can be found by visiting the Mississippi Forestry Commission website, www.mfc.ms.gov.
If you have considered planting trees on your property or in your community, Tree Planting Week is a perfect time to do it. February is an ideal time to plant trees. The trees are not actively growing, so they can better manage the shock of being taken from one site and planted in another.
There are a variety of reasons to plant trees. Trees can be planted as memorials, to reduce soil erosion, to provide a screen from neighbors, for wildlife habitat improvement, or as a timber production investment. Each of these reasons to plant trees are discussed below.
There are many trees on the Mississippi State University campus that were planted as memorials. The trees honor the memory of students that passed away while they were enrolled at the University. There are a variety of species planted, each with a plaque honoring the student.
Trees can be planted to reduce soil erosion. The roots of the trees serve to hold the soil in place to keep it from being displaced by wind or water.
Trees planted along a property line can serve as screen between your property and your neighbors. Planting trees that bloom in the spring or that provide fall color can add beauty to the natural screens.
Trees can be planted to improve wildlife habitat by providing food and cover. A variety of tree species can be planted to serve as wildlife food sources. Trees such as persimmon, apple, or plum provide soft mast that can be eaten by several types of wildlife. There are various species of oaks that provide acorns which are a nutritious food source enjoyed by many species of wildlife. Trees give cover by providing areas for nesting and roosting, as well as a place for wildlife to escape predators.
Trees can be planted as an investment as well. An economic analysis posted on the Mississippi State University Extension Service website, states that planting pines on retired agriculture fields or after timber harvest can yield returns of between 7 and 10 percent on the initial investment. The amount of financial return will depend on the quality of the site where the trees are planted and timber markets at the time of harvest.
For more information on this topic refer to the current edition of “Off Road with Extension”. The video provides tips on how to plant bareroot pine seedlings using a dibble bar. The “Off Road with Extension” video series is available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.
Please take advantage Tree Planting Week this year. Plant a tree that can be enjoyed for many years to come!