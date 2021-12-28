We are two days from ringing in a New Year and many people will be celebrating with fireworks and sparklers. If you are going to be out enjoying the tradition that spells the beginning of 2022, please remember some safety tips while you are celebrating.
• Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep your family members where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.
• Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children until you are ready for celebration.
• Make sure your young children are supervised by a teen or an adult.
• Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
• Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.
• Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.
• Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.
• After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire. Make sure you pick up all the sticks and spent cardboard from the fireworks so the lawnmower won’t shred it up.
• Be considerate of your neighbors.
• Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by
fireworks sounds. Keep Fido in the house or chained well away from the action.
Remember even with the best laid plans, accidents can happen. The way you respond to a burn in the first five minutes of the accident can make a big difference in the healing afterward.
Have a first aid kit ready in the house. Wash the burn with soap and water to kill germs. If it is a light burn apply ointment or break an egg and put it on the injury if you don't have any ointment. The collagen in the egg will take out the burn. Keep the burn loosely covered with gause. Aloe Vera plant or bottled juice from the plant will also help to soothe the burn.
Injury Statistics
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission compiles an annual fireworks report and for the year 2020 found the following:
• There were an estimated 10,300 fireworks injuries treated at hospital emergency departments nationwide between June 21 and July 21 (about 15,600 total for the whole year).
• Sixty-six percent of all reported firework injuries occurred between June 21 and July 21.
• Most fireworks injuries were sustained by males (71 percent).
• Adults between 25 years old and 44 years old accounted for 35 percent of the estimated
emergency department-treated fireworks injuries, and about 18 percent of fireworks injuries were to children younger than 15 years old.
• Injuries due to sparklers accounted for about 900 trips to the emergency room; firecrackers,1,600; and rockets, 600.
• The most common body parts injured were hands and fingers (30 percent), head, face and ears (22 percent), eyes (15 percent) and legs (13 percent).
• About 44 percent of fireworks injuries were burns.