Visit the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday starting at 7 a.m., just one block off the square, and join us in celebrating National Farmers' Market week!
National Farmers Market Week is a good time to recognize the vital role farmers markets serve in our community. Local markets, like ours, provide a venue for direct-to-consumer sales for farmers and local food entrepreneurs, we serve as a business incubator for new producers, we contribute at a greater rate to the local economy, plus our market serves the all-important role of providing fresh, local and healthy food to our community! Here are some facts from the USDA and the nonprofit group, Farmers Market Coalition:
*Farmers and producers selling at a farmers' market experience lower rates of farm business failure and are more likely to continue farming than those who do not.
*Farmers markets provide one of the only low-barrier entry points for new farmers and food entrepreneurs allowing them to start small and test new products. For young and beginning farmers, selling through markets make up the majority of their income.
*Farmers selling locally create 13 full time jobs per $1 million in revenue compared to those growers that do not sell locally, who create only 3 jobs per $1 million in revenue. For every dollar spent on direct farm purchases, it is estimated to result in a contribution of up to 3 dollars to our local economy.
*Farmers markets are also good for our environment. Multiple research papers indicate that direct to consumer sales leads to the adoption of more sustainable practices on the farm.
*Finally, USDA studies confirm what we all know, and that is that farmers markets increase local consumption of fruits and vegetables!
Visit us this Saturday and support the hard-working, dedicated growers, makers and bakers that make up your local Pontotoc Farmers' Market!
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20.
In the heart of Pontotoc County and Hill Country Mississippi, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH! ALWAYS!!
