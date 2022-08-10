selling produce

Folks come early to the Pontotoc Farmer's Market to purchase fresh produce from local farmers.

 Courtesy of Julia McDowell

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Visit the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday starting at 7 a.m., just one block off the square, and join us in celebrating National Farmers' Market week!

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus