The previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” discussed ways to enjoy outdoor activities during winter. There is an opportunity to put those newly learned skills into practice on New Year’s Day. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) is offering First Day Hikes to allow people to enjoy the beauty of our numerous state parks. Information for this column was provided by Ms. Janice Scalf and www.mdwfp.com.
First Day Hikes is a program promoted by America’s State Parks. The purpose of the program is to encourage people to hike in state parks on the first of January each year. In 2020, approximately 85,000 people hiked 176,366 miles in state parks across the United States.
The nature trails in all of Mississippi’s state parks, except Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodland, will be open for self-guided First Day Hikes. The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing MDWFP from hosting organized hikes as has been done in previous years. In honor of this event, MDWFP is waiving the normal $4.00 per vehicle state park entrance fee.
There are several state parks in north Mississippi that can provide a perfect location for your own First Day Hike. The following are great options within a short driving distance from Pontotoc.
Trace State Park
The most obvious choice for a First Day Hike is Trace Lake State Park. If you haven’t visited our local state park this is a great opportunity. The newly renovated lake and numerous trails make it a perfect destination. The Jason M. Stewart memorial trail offers an opportunity to glimpse various plants and animals as it winds along the western edge of Trace Lake. If you are lucky you may even see a bald eagle in flight!
2139 Faulkner Road
Belden, MS 38826
P: (662) 489-2958
Tishomingo State Park
Tishomingo State Park is one of my all time favorites. It provides scenery and terrain that can’t be found anywhere else in Mississippi. Views of rock outcroppings, Bear Creek, and the suspension bridge are breath taking.
105 CR 90 - P.O. Box 880
Tishomingo, MS 38873
P: (662) 438-6914
tishomingostatepark@wfp.ms.gov
Tombigbee State Park
Tombigbee State Park is conveniently located 6 miles south of Tupelo. It has hiking areas that include outstanding views of the 90 acre Lake Lee and other attractions.
264 Cabin Drive
Tupelo, MS 38804
P: (662) 842-7669
Wall Doxey State Park
Wall Doxey State Park is located seven miles from Holly Springs. The park is full of history and natural beauty. The visitor center includes descriptions of the location’s significance during the Civil War. The nature trail offers incredible views of the park’s 60 acre spring fed lake.
3946 Hwy 7 South
Holly Springs, MS 38635
P: (662) 252-4231
Grab your warm cloths, hiking boots, water, and snacks to hit the trail. A First Day Hike will allow you to begin a year where you prioritize exercise, connecting with nature, and enjoying quality family time. For more information you can contact the park you are planning to visit or Janice Scalf at 601-432-2219.
Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information on this and other agriculture and natural resource based topics.