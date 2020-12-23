Do you need appetizers but don’t have time to prepare multiple recipes? A Cheese Board can be the perfect solution. Cheese boards are gaining in popularity on restaurant menus and on-line delivery services.
Charcuterie is another term used for these popular boards that are used as an appetizer or as a light meal. The word Charcuterie (pronounced shar-KOO-tar-ee) originally referred to cured meats, such as pork products and pates, and dates back to the Middle Ages.
Charcuterie provided a means of preserving meat through the use of herbs, spices, smoking, and curing with salt prior to modern refrigeration. The French word for the person who specialized in preparing cured meats was a Charcutier. Today the term is used more loosely and most often refers to displays containing an assortment of cheeses, meats, fruits, vegetables, pickles, spreads, nuts, breads, and crackers. Displays can range from very simple to culinary works of art. The cost of ordering a ready-made Charcuterie board can be quite pricey. However, by purchasing a variety of ready-to-eat ingredients you can put together a beautiful board yourself in minutes.
Here are some tips for making your own Charcuterie board:
- Select a cheese board or platter for the base: If you don’t have a large cheese board or platter, then use a cutting board, baking sheet, or group together some plates and small bowls or teacups.
- Cured Meat: Choose options such as prosciutto or salami. Roll or fold into florets to add height and make the board look fuller.
- Cheeses: Choose a mixture of hard, semi-soft, and soft cheeses. To be budget friendly, combine a less expensive favorite such as aged cheddar with more a more expensive cheese such as brie. The choices are endless from goat cheese, mozzarella, asiago, to gorgonzola and more. To make it easier for guests, and to add visual interest, pre-slice hard cheeses and use a fan-shaped arrangement or cut into cubes.
- Fruit: Use small bunches of grapes on the stem or other fresh fruits. Shop for fresh fruits that are in season for the highest quality and most budget-friendly options. Dried fruits such as apricots, plums, kiwi, and cranberries add color and variety.
- Nuts: You can’t go wrong with any combination of almonds, cashews, pistachios, or pecans. These can be served plain, or toasted and flavored with salt or other spices.
- Bread and Crackers: Use both plain and assorted flavored crackers. Some guests prefer plain crackers in order to experience the true taste of the cheeses and other ingredients.
- Optional Add-Ons: Fill in any gaps and add additional color, flavor, and texture by choosing additional items such as olives, pickles, trail mix, stemmed cherries, veggie sticks, biscotti, jams or jellies such as strawberry jam or pepper jelly, or fresh herbs such as rosemary or parsley.
- Arrange the ingredients to your liking. Choose some small knives, cheese spreaders, tongs, or toothpicks for guests to use to pick up the ingredients and enjoy!
Try your hand at creating a unique Cheese or Charcuterie board this holiday season. Your family or guests will be delighted with the options for combining ingredients to create unique flavors and textures.
For a “How To” video on building your own Cheese or Charcuterie board, visit the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page and then click on the “Videos” tab and look for the video entitled How to Build a Charcuterie Board.