Nothing says Christmas like a decorated tree in a living room. Christmas trees can remind us of the birth of Christ and the meaning it has in our lives.
History.com states that many of our current Christmas symbols come from German traditions. Martin Luther, a key participant in the Protestant Reformation, is believed to be the first to bring an evergreen tree into a home. He is thought to have decorated the tree with candles to recreate the beauty of starlight shining through evergreen trees.
In the mid-1500’s, German towns had Christmas markets where evergreen trees were often decorated with gingerbread. When German immigrants started settling in the United States, they brought the Christmas tree custom with them. The tradition of decorating Christmas trees was firmly established in the U.S. by the late 1800’s.
Decorating Christmas trees is much different today. We don’t have to light our trees with candles or use baked goods to decorate them. We can even choose between an artificial or a live tree.
There are advantages and disadvantages for each choice. Artificial trees offer ease of assembly and convenience. A live tree can be a great choice for those with a sense of nostalgia and love of family tradition. A well maintained and watered live tree can even be less of a fire hazard than an artificial tree.
Live trees bought at stores are often imported from other states. There is another option. Locally grown trees can be purchased from Christmas tree farms located throughout Mississippi.
These Christmas tree farms can provide lasting family memories along with the freshest product available. These fresh trees can bring enjoyment throughout the holiday season.
I will focus on purchasing live Christmas trees from local farms. References include a Mississippi State University Extension Service presentation by Dr. John Kushla and the Southern Christmas Tree Association website.
Christmas Tree Farms
There are three Christmas tree farms in northeast Mississippi. These farms include Carnes Farms in Pontotoc, which is a future cut and carry, they don't have any available to cut this year (662-419-1286), Worthey Tree Farm near Amory (662-305-2545), and Pine Mountain Tree Farm near Corinth (662-643-3702). Christmas tree farms often provide family fun including “sleigh rides”, petting zoos, and shopping. Most Christmas tree farms remain open only while supplies of trees remain.
Leyland cypress is a very popular Christmas tree in the south. It does not produce an aroma nor pollen making it a good choice for people with asthma. With proper care it retains its needles very well.
Live Christmas Tree Care
After choosing your favorite live tree there are steps that can be taken to ensure it is beautiful throughout the Christmas season. The MSU Extension Service publication “How to Care for a Real Christmas Tree” offers the following tips to have a beautiful tree while reducing the likely hood of an unexpected fire.
Choose a healthy tree that does not have excessive needle loss.
Remove one inch of wood from pre-cut tree stems to increase water take up.
Remove dead needles by shaking the tree vigorously before bringing it indoors.
Place the tree in a stand that can hold one to two gallons of water.
Use clean tap water. Research states that additives including soda, aspirin, bleach, vinegar, or mouthwash do not extend tree freshness.
Water the Christmas tree daily. Trees can use around two gallons of water during the first day. After that, the tree will need approximately one quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Never allow the water to fall below the base of the tree.
Don’t place trees in direct sunlight, near heaters, fireplaces, or air vents.
Check Christmas tree lights for frayed or cracked wires.
Turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home and before bedtime.
Nothing says Christmas like a live decorated tree. Visiting a local Christmas tree farm can provide that perfect tree while creating family fun and memories.