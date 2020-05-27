Road repairs, infrastructure improvements, and attracting potential industry are just some of the areas where an accurate count in the 2020 Census means a lot, and mayors from Pontotoc County’s six municipalities weighed in on what it means to their communities.
“A lot of people don’t realize how important the census is to small towns,” said Sherman Mayor Mike Swords. “Sales tax and ad valorem tax help fund the day-to-day operations of a town, but for big-outlay projects, which might require a matching, government grant, a town’s needs are based on demographics, and that comes largely from the census.”
Sherman improved its sewer system in 2013 with grant money based largely on census data, and more recently repaved sections of Warehouse Rd., Swords said.
“Especially when you’re dealing with USDA grants, and funds of that nature, demographics play a large part,” said Swords.
Algoma Mayor Harry Corder said numerous repaving and repair projects were rooted in census numbers.
“Everybody needs to be counted,” said Corder, noting that repairs to Old Airport Rd., Main St., Holland Ave., and Higgins Trail were paid for from $400,000 his community received, based in-part on census data.
Officials hope the City of Pontotoc will soon reap commercial rewards from highway expansion paid for by money based on the 2010 census. Crews are building a frontage road along Hwy. 278 that Mayor Bob Peeples anticipates will funnel robust sales traffic to the area just east of Walmart.
“It’s incredibly important for the state as a whole, as well as communities and municipalities to get an accurate count,” said Peeples. “We get one shot to get it right, and a lot of important funding is based on our response.”
The City of Pontotoc is contributing to the construction, along with grants from Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the Appalachain Regional Commission, and a Small Municipalities Grant, all of which are directly related to census numbers.
Ecru Mayor Jeff Smith said the census can paint an inviting or discouraging picture to prospective businesses.
“Population, income data, and age of citizens in the local vicinity mean a lot to industry and retail considering moving in,” said Smith. “Are there people ready, willing, and able to work? Is there a potential market? These are questions businesses ask. If you don’t have accurate data about the people in your area, you won’t have a lot of bargaining power with prospective industry.”
Far-reaching importance
The U.S. Constitution mandates that the country count its citizens every 10 years. Today, that includes the 50 states plus the five U.S. territories. The 2020 Census marks the twenty-fourth time the U.S. has counted its population since 1790.
Data generated from the census effects communities in ways many might not consider, according to John Byers, Community and Economic Development Director at Three Rivers.
“Despite the wishes of many citizens, one community wasn’t able to have police use radar within city limits because they didn’t meet a certain population threshold,” said Byers. “That’s the kind of thing people have to consider when filling out the census. If we want the benefits of certain population demographics, we have to have an accurate count.”
Three Rivers is a nonprofit dedicated to economic development and community planning. Byers and his colleagues are tasked with promoting the census and spreading awareness about the importance of everyone’s participation, he said.
“School funding, money related to public safety, as well as many other facets of community life are directly connected to census data,” said Byers.
Reassuring knowledge
Aside from money, communities benefit from people simply understanding the makeup of their communities, said some leaders.
“The census gives us an idea of how many people are in our little town, and perhaps gives us an idea of how to relate better,” said Toccopola Mayor Nick Brewer, whose little community, in the northwestern corner of the county, registered 246 souls in the 2010 census. That number has grown to near 350 today, Brewer said.
Many government-issued grants, like CDBG grants, or Community Development Block Grants, require matching funds, Brewer noted, and even meeting the match would deplete his town’s modest funds. Still, the census adds value to Toccopola, he said.
“Neither I nor the board of aldermen receive salaries, so we serve essentially to better the community,” said Brewer. “The census is helpful in showing us who lives close, and how we can best serve everyone.”
Thaxton is another small community that doesn’t require much government funding, but the census identifies who lives close, and how they fit into the town as a whole, and that’s value added, according to Town Clerk Sammie Jaggers.
“The census always provides useful information about our community, and it helps to have that information available if we ever need to apply for anything,” said Jaggers. “We have a small but very active community, and the census helps people see and understand who we are, and generates interest.”
Thaxton counted 673 people in the 2010 Census, Jaggers said.
By law, the Census Bureau must keep all personal, individual information confidential. The census provides anonymous information like age, sex, race, and ethnicity, but nobody will be singled out and identified based on the information they provide. Nobody needs to worry about exposing themselves by filling out the census, Byers said.
This is the first census people may fill-out online, by visiting www.2020Census.gov. Other options include completing the census by phone, by calling (844) 330-2020 for English, or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish. Folks may also use mail, or have a census representative conduct an in-person interview. It has never been easier to complete the short questionnaire, Byers said. A little time spent can do good things for a person’s community.
This census has been somewhat of an anomaly, Byers said. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken people’s attention away from the census, and made some of the old-fashioned, boots-on-the-ground data gathering impossible. Still, communities in Pontotoc have done a good job reminding their citizens about the importance of the census, and the numbers are encouraging, Byers said.
As of April 30, Pontotoc County’s self-response rate to the census was 51.1 percent, just a tick above the statewide rate, at 50.2 percent, but well below the national rate, at 54.6 percent. Folks need to respond, Byers said. The national average represents 80,700,000 households. Minnesota has done the best job of completing the census, with just above 65 percent of households reporting. Mississippi ranks 36th.
Most households should have received a census packet in the mail. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused census takers to readjust their schedules. Census personnel will soon follow-up with those who haven’t responded.
“Our municipalities have done a good job promoting the census and encouraging everyone to respond,” said Byers. “If you don’t have accurate census data you can really be off with governmental representation, including things like supervisors’ districts, or redistricting plans. It’s very important that everyone is counted.”