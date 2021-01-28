Can you name a land management tool that can help prevent wildfires, improve wildlife habitat, and timber production? Time is up. The answer is prescribed burning. The use of fire can be very helpful in the management of Mississippi’s forestland and pastures.
The indiscriminate use of fire can lead to wildfire and property damage. Prescribed burning is different. Prescribed burning is the use of fire to achieve land management objectives under ideal conditions. These ideal conditions allow the fire burn without getting out of control. Important factors to consider before conducting a prescribed burn include using fire at the correct time of year, wind speed and wind direction, fuel conditions, temperature, and relative humidity.
This column will discuss the benefits of prescribed fire and the basic requirements of conducting a prescribed burn. The benefits of prescribed burning that will be discussed include the improvement of wildlife habitat, the improvement of timber and pasture production, and the prevention of wildfires.
The sources for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications. “Prescribed Burning in Southern Pine Forests: Fire Ecology, Techniques, and uses for Wildlife Management”, “When Will a Prescribed Burn Help My Pine Stand?”, “Prescribed Burning for Pasture Management”, and “Prescribed Burning Offers Many Benefits.”
Improving Wildlife Habitat
Periodic prescribed burning improves wildlife habitat for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, and bobwhite quail. Prescribed burning allows native grasses and forbs to germinate by removing dead leaves, grass, and limbs. This tender green vegetation provides an abundant food source for wildlife.
Prescribed burning should be done every three to five years. Dividing a property into at least three burn units will allow a portion of the property to be burned each year. This provides a variety of habitats making the area more attractive to wildlife.
Improving Timber and Pasture Production
Prescribed burning can be an effective timber production tool especially in pine stands. Prescribed burning can be helpful in site preparation before planting tree seedlings. Burning can remove competing vegetation and brush piles allowing the young trees to get a good start.
Prescribed burning also helps established pine stands by removing hardwood competition. Hardwood competition can use available water, nutrients, and sunlight that would otherwise be used for the growth of the pine trees.
Periodic prescribed burning can also rejuvenate pastures by removing excess plant material. Pasture productivity is also increased by helping control weeds and diseases.
Preventing Wildfires
As previously discussed, prescribed burning effectively reduces the amount of dead branches, leaves, and other fuel in forests and pastures. The reduction of this fuel can reduce the occurrence and severity of wildfires. The preparation required for prescribed burns such as the installation of fire lanes, also aides in fighting wildfires.
Requirements for Prescribed Burns
The Prescribed Burning Act of 1992 allows Mississippians to burn their property if certain guidelines are followed. The guidelines are listed below.
- The burn must be supervised by a certified prescribed burn manager.
- There must be a notarized written burn plan prepared before conducting a prescribed burn.
- A prescribed burn must not be conducted if the conditions in the burn plan are not met.
- A burning permit must be obtained from the Mississippi Forestry Commission on the burn day by calling 1-833 MFC-Fire (1-833-632-3473).
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is offering an opportunity for individuals to become a certified prescribed burn manager. The prescribed burning short course will include a combination of online and in person training. The fee for the course is $250.
Participants are required to complete a series of online modules and a one day in person training session. Participants can register using the following link. https://www.mfc.ms.gov/programs/educational-workshops/prescribed-burning-short-course/
The in person portion of the training will occur at the following locations.
- February 2 – MSU Extension Service Building, Pontotoc, MS
- February 16 – The Mattox Center, Grenada, MS
- March 2 – Hilton Garden Inn, Hattiesburg, MS
Call James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.