During the month of June, “Farm and Garden notes” has included topics that promote National Safety Month. The columns have included discussions on lawn mower safety, livestock handling safety, and tractor safety to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Mississippians. The final National Safety Month segment will explore chainsaw safety.
When used properly a chainsaw can be very useful for landowners. Clearing lots, removing dead trees, cleaning up after wind storms, and cutting firewood can be completed much more efficiently with the use of a chainsaw.
A chainsaw is as equally dangerous as it is useful. Everyone has heard horror stories about people who have been seriously injured or even killed while using a chainsaw.
Operators can sustain serious cuts to arms, hands, legs, feet and other areas. Injuries can also occur from falling objects including large limbs and trees. Operators can suffer hearing loss from saw noise. Eye injury can result from debris thrown by saws.
The information in this article is based on Mississippi State University Extension Publication 1737 “Chainsaw Safety: Tree Felling”. This publication and many others can be obtained at http://extension.msstate.edu/.
Read the Owner’s Manual
Preparation is always the first step in completing a job successfully and safely. The first step in being prepared is to review the owner’s manual of the saw you are using. It is important to know proper chain tension, gas mixture, and other specifications.
Wear Personal Protective Equipment
Most injuries can be avoided by wearing the proper equipment. Safety equipment that protects the operator’s head, eyes, ears, hands, legs, and feet should be worn at all times. The expense of proper equipment will always be lower than expense that could be incurred if not wearing proper equipment.
Maintain and Care for Chainsaw
The saw should be properly maintained. The saw should be clean and the chain should be sharp. As with all tools, a saw that is properly maintained will be more efficient, and easier to use. If you need to refuel, make sure you let the saw cool for ten minutes before adding fuel.
Practice Safety
Never use a chainsaw if you are alone. Make sure the work area is safe by keeping children, pets, and livestock at a safe distance. Do not cut above shoulder height. It is difficult to control the saw if you are in an awkward position. Do not operate a chainsaw from a ladder or in a tree unless you have proper equipment and training.
Safety is always the first step in operating any type of machinery. Make sure you keep yourself and others safe this summer as use your chainsaw to work in your yard, pasture, or forest land.