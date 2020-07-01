The Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association is currently seeking nominations for its three annual awards given in recognition of volunteer service, spirit or heroic action.
Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell said the 2020 membership and awards banquet is tentatively set for Tuesday night, August 4, at the large pavilion at the First Choice Gateway.
Russell said that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the attendance for this year’s banquet has been changed.
“Hopefully for this year only, the coronavirus guidelines for social distancing will not allow us to open the event to the general public,” Russell said. “The dinner banquet this year will only include the award winners and their family and the chamber board of directors.”
Russell said public nominations are being sought for three awards, including:
- Humanitarian Award: Given to an individual who has exhibited an outstanding spirit of volunteerism in Pontotoc County;
- Community Spirit Award: awarded to an individual who has best furthered the goals of community pride and spirit in Pontotoc County;
- H.E.R.O. Award (However Everyone Should Reach Out); presented to an individual to acknowledge service, compassion and extraordinary assistance on behalf of another person. These acts of service require going beyond normal routines to lend assistance.
"We welcome the public's help in recognizing special individuals who have gone above and beyond in serving others and contributing to the betterment of Pontotoc County," Russell said.
Russell said the deadline to submit nominations is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Nominations may be dropped off at the chamber office, located at 109 North Main Street, Pontotoc; mailed to Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce at that same address; faxed to 662-489-5263; or emailed to ellenmsa@pontotocchamber.com