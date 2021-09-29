The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main St. Banquet is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6:30. Guest speaker will be MS Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce, Andy Gipson.
Nominations are begin sought for the Humanitarian Award, H.E.R.O. Award, & Community Spirit Award. Those who are nominated for these awards should have the following criterium.
- Humanitarian Award: Given to an individual who has exhibited an outstanding spirit of volunteerism in Pontotoc County;
- Community Spirit Award: awarded to an individual who has best furthered the goals of community pride and spirit in Pontotoc County;
- H.E.R.O. Award (However Everyone Should Reach Out); presented to an individual to acknowledge service, compassion and extraordinary assistance on behalf of another person. These acts of service require going beyond normal routines to lend assistance.
“Many times, we are guilty of pointing out the negatives all around us,” said Chamber Main Street Director Beth Waldo. “These nominations are an opportunity to point out the positives that individuals, groups, and organizations contribute to others . Often, these are unsung heroes risking their lives for the livelihood of others. Pontotoc has many positive qualities specifically our people.”
To submit an award please write your description and bring or mail it to the chamber. You may also email them to bethlutherwaldo@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 8 by 5 p.m.
Tickets for the banquet awards dinner are $25. Please contact the Chamber at 662-489-5042 for ticket info.
It is planned to be at the Pavilion near the Tanglefoot Trail. In case of rain, it will be at the Community House. There will be limited tickets sold.
“If there is no rain predicted closer to date and we are certain we will not have to be in the Community House, we will sell additional tickets,” Waldo noted.