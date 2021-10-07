Mabry Chamblee officially received her GOLD Youth Congressional Medal on July 30, 2021, during a virtual ceremony that was LIVE from Washington D.C. Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith offered personal congratulations to Mabry and the other four gold medalists from Mississippi. Jonathan Hobson, New Albany; Daniel Laudadio, Walnut; Reed Lindsey, Booneville; Tashunti Trice, Shannon.
Mabry is the daughter of B.J. and Jane Chamblee and the granddaughter of Charles and Betty Austin. She began her Congressional Award journey in 2017 and along the way received the Bronze medal and the Silver medal. Each medal requires setting goals and working personal and community hours. For her personal development goal, Mabry chose to improve her communication, interview, and public speaking skills. She spoke and campaigned at the State 4-H Club Congress and won the State 4-H Parliamentarian position. She led multiple 4-H meetings and emceed pageants and programs. When describing what she learned, Mabry says, “I learned to speak to the public with confidence and clarity. I learned to speak with honesty and sincerity to make others feel welcome.”
For her voluntary public service, Mabry chose to mentor children in Pontotoc county through 4-H activities so they could learn more about living and working in our community, being healthy, and taking care of the environment. She assisted with activities such as 4-H Spring fling (ag education for special needs students and first-grade students); 4-H Mississippi Day (ag education for 4th graders); Science Engineering and Technology Day (STEM experiments for 3rd graders). Through these activities, Mabry says, “I learned about the importance of leadership, planning, organizing, but most of all the importance of making learning fun for everyone.”
Additional requirements are to set personal physical fitness goals and to take part in an expedition/exploration activity. When asked what the Congressional Award meant to her, Mabry says, “The Congressional Record Program has helped me learn through public service, personal development, physical fitness, and discovery of new places. It has given me first-hand experience and knowledge that I might not have gained otherwise. I hope to continue learning through college and continue to set goals and improve my communication skills. Working towards my Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals has given me a great start and I can’t wait to see what all I learn and can accomplish during college and beyond!”
What is the Congressional Award?
The Congressional Award is U.S. Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon youth civilians through the Senate and House. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program encourages and recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in youth ages 14-23.
The Gold Medal requires 400 hours of Voluntary Public Service, 200 hours of Personal Development, 200 hours of Physical Fitness, and a 5-day, 4-night Expedition or Exploration - all over the span of at least 2 years. Visit www.congressionalaward.org to learn more about the program or come by the Pontotoc County Extension office and talk to Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910. Start your Congressional Award journey today!