They don't fry up nice, like doves or quail, but skeets fly straight, and fellas who sit around and shoot them occasiaonaly tell the truth.
Five old friends from Pontotic are hosting an event, and anybody who can cough up $45 and bring their own gun and amo is welcome.
Cerain rules apply. No old grudges.
The skeet or "clay" shoot is Aug. 13, starting at 8 a.m. The location is 1545 Hall Road, in Pontotoc. It's on Judge David Halls's land.
Mark Hall is among the 4H guys arranging the event. He and his buddies call themselves the Chaney Town Clays. The name comes from the extended family that used to live on the acrege that Judge Hall now owns.
The judge's son
"we were all involved in shooting sports in 4H, and we've kept shooting and hunting together," said Mark Hall. "We thought this would be good for Pontotoc."
The targets are clays. They're commonly called "skeets". They measure 4.25 inches in diameter. Hall and friends set up battery-driven launchers around a broad field.
When stuff jumps up, its's like a Clint Eastwood movie. Some say it's practice; others say it's fun. Small bets are made.
One of the blasting brothers, Cole Huey, owns a local gun shop.
"We all have a passion for hunting, and we wanted to show people that responsible citizens can enjoy firearms and not be subject to all the nonsense that happens today," said Huey.
Another club member, Noah Tackitt, said shooting skeets gives hunters a welcome repose.
"Guys hunt alone, usually, and they have to be quiet," said Tackitt. "Guys can talk to each other and joke and have fun when they're shooting clays."
Firearms are part of Southern culture. Honoring that tradition and demonstrating that good people can own guns and not perpetrate senseless violence is part of the reason he and his friends are hosting the event,
"We all really benefited from 4H," said Hall. "Miss Sherry Thompson was our agent, and Mr. William Holcomb was our shotgun coach. We wanted to pass on some of the appreciation for the outdoors and shooting sports that they instilled in us," said Hall.
Registration for the shoot starts at 8 a.m.; that's the welcome and safety demonstration. The last shooter must be registered by 11 a.m. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Your $45 covers the cost of lunch, good hamburgers. Youth shooters can register in the 17 and under category. Prizes for top shooters include a Yeti cooler, cash, and gift cards. For more information contact the boys at ChaneyTownClaysLLC@gmailcom, or call Mark Hall at (662) 419-1193. If you can't get Mark, call Noah Tackitt, at (662) 397-1578. If you can't get Noah, call Cole Huey, (662) 586-8374. If you can't reach Cole, maybe you ain't supposed to go.
