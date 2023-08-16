Shotgun shooters and enthusiasts from Pontotoc and surrounding North Mississippi counties participated in a 50-target sporting clay skeet course this past Saturday, August 12th, in Pontotoc, hosted by the Chaney Town Clays shotgun club. The walking course consisted of 5 shooting stations with a total of 5 pair of skeet targets coming from each shooting station. This event marked the 1-year anniversary for the Clays members of hosting skeet shooting events in Pontotoc County. A perfect opportunity for participants to “knock the rust off” before the opening of dove season in a couple weeks, this event was a great time for the over 25 participants in attendance to spend the morning taking aim and practicing their shotgun shooting abilities at pairs of skeets, or clays, set up in a variety of challenging flights and paths.
Winners from the Saturday event in the adult class (18 & over) include Gary Holcomb 1st Place, Clint Phifer 2nd Place, and Dennis Caselman 3rd place. Winners from the youth class (17 & under) include Jackson Wages 1st place, Landon Guth 2nd place, and Judd Tate 3rd place.
The next sporting clays event hosted by the Chaney Town Clays is scheduled for Saturday September 16th beginning at 8am located at 1545 Hall Rd. Pontotoc, MS 38863. For more information about the Chaney Town Clays, join their Facebook group, Chaney Town Clays, or contact their members Mark Hall at 662-419-1193, or Cole Huey at 662-586-8374.
