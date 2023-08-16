Shotgun shooters and enthusiasts from Pontotoc and surrounding North Mississippi counties participated in a 50-target sporting clay skeet course this past Saturday, August 12th, in Pontotoc, hosted by the Chaney Town Clays shotgun club. The walking course consisted of 5 shooting stations with a total of 5 pair of skeet targets coming from each shooting station. This event marked the 1-year anniversary for the Clays members of hosting skeet shooting events in Pontotoc County. A perfect opportunity for participants to “knock the rust off” before the opening of dove season in a couple weeks, this event was a great time for the over 25 participants in attendance to spend the morning taking aim and practicing their shotgun shooting abilities at pairs of skeets, or clays, set up in a variety of challenging flights and paths.

