Change is the one constant that we can always count on.
I heard someone say that change is difficult in the best of circumstance. I will be facing changes in July that is bitter sweet.
I work with some talented people in several different newspapers.
This past week I found out that two of those talented people will be leaving their respective papers for wonderful opportunities for them.
I am happy for my friends that they are embarking on some exciting opportunities, but I will miss seeing them and hope these new opportunities are everything they hope for.
I am extremely grateful that the ones leaving are not at the Pontotoc Progress.
Finding out about these two leaving their papers made me realize how I probably take for granted the ones that we work with every day.
The people at the Pontotoc Progress are not just co-workers they are family.
We may not be related by blood, but we are most certainly a family and I treasure each day I get to work with them and the support they give me and each other.
I can’t image going into the office and one of them not be there working with us.
I don’t want to take another day for granted with them.
Every person at the Progress brings something different and special to the paper and the team and it is that team that not only gives you, the readers, a great paper each week, but makes it fun to go into the office to work.
I have never worked with a group of people that care as much about their community and the newspaper than this group at the Progress.
I know we all will reach a day when we retire, but until that day comes, I want to enjoy the lively debates we have, the laughter we share and the fellowship with each and every one of the Progress team and hope to never take their work or their friendship for granted.