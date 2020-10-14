At last week’s October meeting Pontotoc Aldermen approved some change orders to the frontage road project which is nearing completion along Highway 278 four lane.
The board approved construction of a 20 by 25 foot parking pad, a hand rail and a curb along the Goodwin Chiropractic Clinic which is adjoins the frontage road entrance.
“The parking pad replaces some parking they lost to the road construction and hand rail and curb are needed because of the slope change to the property,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples told the board. “If the weather cooperates the frontage road should be completed by the end of October.”
Aldermen also approved a frontage road paving payment of $54,724.43.
Pontotoc Aldermen also approved several policy and personnel matters requested by Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor.
Police department motions approved included:
-promotion of Eugene Betts and Zack Holloway to the rank of Top Patrol Officer from a rate of $18.77 to $20.95, effective Oct. 11, 2020;
-promotion of Jeffrey Turner to Shift Sgt. from an hourly rate of $20.95 to $21.23, effective October 11,2020;
-adding to the police department Policy and Procedure that upon transfer from patrol division to investigations that the move is an automatic promotion to Sergeant, effective immediately;
-promotion of Investigators Jake Chisholm and Chance Austin to the rank of Investigative Sgt. From an hourly rate of $20.95 to $21.23, effective Oct. 11, 2020;
-adding to the Police Department Policy and Procedure to create a new position of Investigative Lieutenant within the department, effective immediately;
-promotion of investigator Kurtis Nathan Gregory to the rank of Lieutenant from an hourly rate of $21.23 to $21.38, effective October 11, 2020.
“Betts and Holloway are now five years experienced, Turner had been interim and that increase is in the new budget,” Chief Tutor said. “With the investigation division we needed to get the automatic promotion to sergeant on the books. As for the new Investigative Lieutenant position we added some duties there and we needed to add that position to our rank structure.”
The board approved a motion to participate in a partnership agreement with the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Enhancement Program at Ole Miss for possible student projects.
“There’s no cost involved and these would be college students,” Peeples said. “For example they could do a history archive or an art project down at the pavilion.”
Aldermen approved a motion to participate in the 2020 update of the District Two Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The city’s contact will be Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Allen Bain.
The board approved Paul Smithey Construction Company, Inc. at a low bid of $249,975.21 to do the gas and water relocation project needed at the intersection of Highway 342 and Highway 41. The city will be reimbursed by the MDOT for the relocation work.
The board approved a contract with Pyro Shows to provide the July 4, 2021 firework show at Howard Stafford Park. The July 4, 2020, fireworks show was cancelled because of the coronaries. That deposit remains in place and the city will pay the unpaid balance next year.
Aldermen also voted 4-1 to reimburse Martha Zinn $65 for repair damage to her husband’s headstone in Pontotoc City Cemetery that was caused by a lawn mower. Alderman D.R. Simmons voted no to the motion, maintaining that the damage should be paid by the company the city has contracted to perform the mowing maintenance at the cemetery (or their insurance).
Motions approved on the consent agenda included:
-the Sept. 2020 payroll in the amount of $597,984.62;
-water adjustments;
-refund Jerry McCoy in the amount of $100 from park and recreation due to tournament cancellation;
-pay September umpires in the amount of $710.00.