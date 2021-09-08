By Jonathan Wise
SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars played toe-to-toe with Choctaw County for a large part of the game Friday, but too many mistakes ultimately allowed the Chargers to pull away in the second half for a 48-26 victory.
“I thought the boys played hard for four quarters,” said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. “Just the mental mistakes that we made set us back.”
Despite penalty issues, the offense moved the ball consistently all night. The Cougars received the opening kickoff and marched 74 yards. Cody Stutsy and Mickelle Dawson ran the ball effectively, as they would all night. Quarterback Clayton Heatherly connected with Bennett Mayo for a 37-yard gain, and Heatherly completed a 10-yard pass to Quay Scott on 3rd and 8 to set up a 1st and goal. On the next play Stutsy carried it into the end zone from 2 yards out, giving the Cougars a 6-0 lead. The Chargers answered on their first drive, as quarterback Connor Jewell scored on a 1-yard plunge to give the visitors a 7-6 lead.
An interception by Trace Beard gave Choctaw County a short field, and two plays later Clark Crowley hauled in a 36-yard TD catch to make it 14-6. The Chargers threatened to pull away, forcing a punt and driving downfield again, keyed by a 51-yard reception by running back Antonio Kennedy. Kennedy capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run, giving Choctaw County a 21-6 lead at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter.
A nice return from Kendall Morphis gave the Cougars good field position. Stutsy followed effective blocking for 50 yards on five carries, including an 8-yard TD. A two-point conversion failed, cutting the deficit to 21-12 with 4:54 remaining in the second. Stutsy recovered a fumble at the Cougar 11 to thwart another scoring chance for Choctaw County, and the Cougars took advantage. Helped by a couple of pass interference penalties and a 57-yard screen pass from Heatherly to Trace Ash, the Cougars drove for a score. Stutsy rushed for his third TD of the half from 3 yards out, making it 21-18 with 35 seconds to play in the half. What momentum South had gained seemed to evaporate, however, as the Chargers made a series of big plays. Jewell found Caleb Cunningham for 29 yards, followed by a 22-yard touchdown toss to Cunningham with a mere 5 seconds left until halftime, extending the Choctaw County lead to 28-18.
South regrouped at halftime, however. They forced a turnover on the Chargers’ opening drive of the second half, eventually converting it into points.
Dawson gained 13 yards on a swing pass on 4th and 10 to keep the march going and set up a 1st and goal. Stutsy plowed into the end zone from one yard out with 6:09 to go in the third. Heatherly found the edge on a quarterback keeper for the two-point conversion, pulling South to within 28-26.
It was all the Chargers from that point, however, as they put up 20 unanswered points. Kennedy rumbled for 33 yards, followed by an 8-yard TD at the 5:32 mark. South was forced to punt, and a 35-yard run from Kennedy set up Jewell’s 1-yard QB sneak touchdown that pushed the advantage to 41-26 with 0:58 seconds left in the third. Choctaw County would add another score by Devon Jordan III, a 3-yard run, with 7:42 to play. The Charger defense limited the Cougars to 56 yards on their final five possessions.
“(On offense) we have a good mesh of young men playing together and pushing the ball down the field,” coach Cook said. “Our backs are running hard and getting the yardage we need. Defensively, they (Choctaw County) had some big plays, and we had some busted coverages they were able to capitalize on.”
South will host Marshall Academy on Friday.