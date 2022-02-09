Great is Thy faithfulness, O God my Father
There is no shadow of turning with Thee
Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not
As Thou hast been, Thou forever will be
It was a simple proposal from a simple city boy. And her "yes" started a journey that has lasted 67 years and six months for Charles and Betty Austin.
“We were married August 10, 1954,” said Betty. She smiled thoughtfully. “Sometimes it seems like it was 100 years ago and sometimes it seems like it was last week.”
Charles smiled wryly. “And that is with the same woman, too,” he said.
It was amazing that the two were able to meet, because Betty grew up in the Zion community while Charles grew up in the city.
It was because of school that they met. “You see, the school at the Zion community only went through the eighth grade and to finish high school everybody had to come to Pontotoc City,” Betty recalled. “I met him when I was in the tenth grade. We didn’t date that much in the tenth grade, and dated a little more in the eleventh grade, but in the twelfth grade, yes.”
So fresh out of high school he decided he wanted to marry that country girl.
“But I had to go talk to her daddy first.” He grinned broadly.
“Yeah, and he was scared to death of him,” put in Betty.
Charles shrugged. “He left every time I came up.”
But he did discuss his future plans with her daddy and then went to that lovely girl that had his heart smitten. His proposal was simple and straight forward.
“I said ‘I’ve got the ring, do you want to get married?’” Betty smiled at the memory.
“I’ve often said I was the country girl that married the city boy.”
They had a simple ceremony at the First Baptist Church. It was them and the preacher and a witness on that Tuesday, and instead of whirling his new bride off to some honeymoon suite, these two had to spend their first night of wedded bliss at the Drive-in Theater here in Pontotoc.
“I ran the movie projector for Mr. Virgil Easterling,” related Charles. “And not just anybody could run those things. They would catch fire easy. I tried and tried to get someone to take my place but nobody could.”
“So we spent our first night at the Drive-In,” put in Betty. “I don’t even remember the movie that was playing. I didn’t even go inside I stayed out in the car while he did that.”
Summer and winter, springtime and harvest
Sun, moon, and stars in their courses up above
Join with all nature in manifold witness
To Thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love
Life was different for couples in the 1950s just starting out. Houses were hard to come by.
“We lived with his mom and dad the first six months,” said Betty. “Then got an apartment on Warren Street and lived there about six months. One of mama and daddy’s rental houses on Reynold’s street opened up and we lived there. In our third year of marriage we built a house on Clark Street.”
“And we live there 47 years,” put in Charles. “I didn’t think I’d ever leave there until I had my soles turned up, but we did.”
“All the neighbors moved off,” put in Betty.
Charles nodded, “and mom and dad died.”
But in the interim, while they were living on Clark Street the couple birthed and raised four children: Joy Austin Cox, Jill Austin, Jane Austin Chamblee and Joe Austin. And life was filled with its laughter and tears, but they still stuck together through it all.
“We kind of liked each other,” Charles said of all the years together. He grinned.
“You make that vow and it is a serious thing,” said Betty. “You never agree on everything, but you give it time to work out. You have to think about it, and give him time to think about it and work it out in his mind as well.”
“But you never even think of leaving,” Charles said. “And it seemed you never had enough money but you made do with what you had.”
Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth
Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide
Your strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow
Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside
The real secret to raising children is where you spend your time with them according to Betty. “We were always in church,” she said. “We carried our children to church. The Lord blessed us so we kept ourselves and our family grounded in the right thing to do.”
And raising children has it’s ups and downs and bumps along the road.
“I remember having a wreck when Joy was a baby,” said Betty. “She was in the car seat, but back then they just hung on the seat with those hooked silver bars, and they weren’t strapped in. She was thrown forward, and she wasn’t hurt, but I was scared to death.”
And family trips to the mountains were also a way the Austins bonded. You see, after Betty married her parents moved off to Massachusetts to be close to her older sister. That meant the families would have to travel back and forth if they wanted to see each other. The Austin’s would take a trip to see her parents every couple of summers.
“There was no interstate back then,” Charles said. “We traveled old Number 11 up through North Carolina to get there. And the mountains were straight down. One time we had to pull over for Joe to take care of business because there weren’t any rest stops or convenience stores. He was about five years old and Joy thought she needed to help him because he was so close to the edge of the mountain, a small tussle ensued and both of them wound up over the edge. Joy caught a small bush and I got there just in time to catch Joe.”
Many will remember Betty as that smiling face in Pontotoc City Hall and Charles because of his radio and tv repair shop. It was a fascination with him as a youngster. “Mr. Graden Henry had the first tv in our neighborhood. We all gathered there to watch it. When they wanted to go to bed, they’d tell us to turn off the lights when we left the house. I can’t imagine having the neighborhood in our home watching tv these days. Everybody has one.”
And many folks have them because people like Charles were able to give second hand ones new life so they would be affordable.
“I worked with Mr. Eubanks and also with Mr. Jeff Rish. He taught me a lot. I opened my own repair shop, Austin Electronics in 1959 and kept it 35 to 40 years before I sold it.” But after he sold his business he didn’t just go home and sit down. He drove a tour bus “all over the Untied States. I went to New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Niagara Falls, places I could have never afforded to go but got to see because of driving the bus. And after retiring from that, he drove a school bus for a number of years.”
His love of electronics never left him though, because he was always volunteering his time to see that the Christmas parade announcer could be heard, or that you could hear the bands at the Bodock Festival. He smiled quietly. “I put the sound system in First Baptist Church and started the tv ministry there. Now I can go to church from home because I can’t get out of the house.” So the blessing he started for others is now blessing his own life.
But through it all, no matter where he roamed to him and his lovely bride, there was no place like Pontotoc.
“Home is a good place,” said Betty. “Even though we did get out and around we were always glad to come back home.” And home is the basis for all teaching according to her.
“You should read to your children. They should have their toys as well. And you shouldn’t solve every problem they have. Let them think through things and understand why they should not hit someone else.”
They now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren to make their travels on this earth joyous; but their lives are knit to one another.
Charles looked over at his wife with love in his eyes.
“I don’t know what I’d have done without her. I don’t think I’d ever have gotten out of High School.”
She grinned and blushed like the school girl she was when they first met. “Sure you would have,” she returned. “We called you Mr. Fix it because you fixed everything at school back then.”
Great is Thy faithfulness
Great is Thy faithfulness
Morning by morning new mercies I see
All I have needed Thy hand hath always provided
Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me
Throughout the seasons of life they have turned to God and to each other for their hope and help even as they are in their twilight years.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Charles said. “But Paul said in Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.’”
“And we’ve learned Who to carry our burdens to,” said Betty. “It says in Matthew 11:28 ‘Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’”
And through their faithfulness to God and to each other the couple has built a strong foundation for the generations behind them to follow.
Words in italics are the hymn Great is Thy faithfulness written by Thomas Chisholm.