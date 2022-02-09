At the February 1 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved the appointment of Pontotoc resident Chase Jefcoat to the Pontotoc City School Board of Trustees.
Jefcoat is employed by FedEx as a commercial airplane pilot. He and his wife, Anna Claire, have two children in Pontotoc City Schools, including their son Thomas and daughter Mary Collins.
Aldermen appointed Jefcoat to the school board after current school board member Wally Henry indicated he would not seek re-appointment to a sixth term on the board.
Jefcoat’s five year term will begin March 1, 2022.
“My son is a seventh grader and my daughter is a third grader and I’m very excited about our schools, our teachers and administrators,” Jefcoat told the board. “I have a lot of respect for Wally Henry and the job he has done on the board. These are big shoes to fill but I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to serve. I’m honored and looking forward to working with the great teachers we have at Pontotoc.”
Henry, who was appointed to the board of trustees in August 2001, expressed high praise for the teachers, administrators, students and parents he served for 20 and a half years.
“It’s been an honor to serve these kids at Pontotoc City Schools,” Henry said. “Pontotoc is a very special place with special people. Our schools, the teachers and administrators value the excellence of academics and extracurricular activities that Pontotoc has to offer.”
“I’ve been blessed to serve on a board and work with administrators and teachers who strive daily to honor the Good Lord and meet the challenges of educating the students in Pontotoc. We’re not perfect but we pray to the one who is perfect and I’m so proud that we still seek His blessings in our schools, both in the city and county schools.
“With the scrutiny of social media and the temptations we face in today’s world, education is very challenging these days. The pandemic has been challenging also, but our teachers and administrators have met those challenges. Pontotoc is still a place where we look out for the good of others and we want the best opportunities for every chlld. “
“God’s word is still the same. We’re blessed in Pontotoc County. Chase will do a fantastic job on the board, we’re very blessed to have him joining the board.”
In another matter, Mayor Bob Peeples told board members they are currently completing the details on a proposed brush pickup policy for city residents.
“When we meet again on February 15, we will have copies of the proposed ordinance ready and set a public hearing date at that meeting,” Peeples said.
The proposed brush policy would require commercial tree cutters to obtain a $10 permit each time they cut a tree or clear property inside the city limits.
Obtaining the permit would allow an opportunity for city officials to instruct the tree cutters that limbs and debris cannot be piled along the curb for city pickup.
“The tree cutter or home owner can haul the limbs and debris to the brush landfill where there’s no charge,” clarified Street Dept. Superintendent Barry Crawford. “But the city’s not equipped to handle large amounts of brush left on the curb. And the ordinance will also prohibit them from piling up limbs and burning them on-site. Now we will still pick up the odd limb or two that falls in someone’s yard, but not a big pile of debris.”
In other business, aldermen voted unanimously to hire Pyro Fireworks to handle the annual fireworks show at the Fourth of July celebration at Howard Stafford Park. The cost of the 12 minute fireworks show is $11,000, an increase of $4,000 over the cost of previous years.
Aldermen approved two sets of building plans for commercial ventures, including: plans for Brian White’s MMS and Fitness facility at 399 Highway 15 South; and Zaxby’s Restaurant at 187 Highway 15 North.
The board also approved the 2018 building code, with exceptions.
“We have to stay within a code that the state’s adopted in the last three years,” explained Terry Williamson, City Building Inspector. “The 2018 code is the one that all the cities in our area have been adopting. This one is more tailored to the needs of Pontotoc in terms of affordability and convenience.”
Aldermen approved the hiring of two new employees for the Pontotoc Police Department. The board hired Travis Davis as a part-time officer and Jeremy Delaney was hired as a full-time officer.
Aldermen approved the re-appointment of Eller Givhan to the Pontotoc Housing Authority Board for another five years term to begin March 2022.
The board also approved increasing gas department employee Erik Pettit’s salary to foreman’s pay in the amount of $23.75 effective immediately.
Aldermen approved a gas utility relocate agreement on Highway 772 (Algoma Road) for the estimated price of $4,280.00. City workers will relocate the gas line and be reimbursed by MDOT.
In another matter, aldermen agreed to set a work session in April or May to discuss compensation of department heads and supervisor in regards to comp time.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-January payroll in the amount of $458,151.45;
-water adjustments;
-send Jason Collier to the MACE Educational Conference in Ridgeland, MS, Feb. 17-18, 2022. (Transportation and per diem)
-purchase metal detector from Amazon using the city’s credit card in the amount of $339.95;
-send Mayor Bob Peeples and Alderwoman Lena Chewe to the MAPDE meeting April 19-20.