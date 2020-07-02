So with all the monsoon rains splashing in and the fact that baby chicks are taking up the cat house, I’ve been feeding the cats in the out room. This out room was built onto the original house and has a concrete floor.
Jon took it as a project of his when school dismissed early and cleaned it out so we can see the floor again. He also installed a shop light so that I can see what I’m doing in there better.
Well, the other day I fed the cats and propped open the screen door so they could leave the room after they ate. Now I just put a little brick bat at the door so that it was open just enough for the cats to slip out, or so I thought.
Incidentally, for you youngsters out there, a brick bat is half a brick. And I did a quick research as to why it was called that finally getting my answer at word-detective.com. “Bat” first appeared in Old English in the form “batte” meaning “cudgel or war club.” But in Middle English the word also came to mean “lump or chunk of something,” and this is the sense that developed into the “bat” of “brickbat.” Interestingly, that “lump” sense of “bat” also came to mean the lumps of cotton wadding (used in, for example, quilts) that we know today as “batting.” So there. You have learned something with me about how that word was used in the country on two fronts, one hard as a brick and the other soft as a quilt. Okay, somebody get a brick bat out and send us back to the out room, not the out house, mind you, that’s a column for another day.
While my cats were enjoying their feeding in the out room, I was enjoying a cup of tea on the front porch. I stepped back to the kitchen to refill my cup when I heard chickens cluckling. Did I fail to mention the door in my kitchen opens to the out room? Well, it does and I reckon that’s why I heard the chicks so well.
I opened said red door and there were two hens fluffing feathers and making themselves ready to settle down and enjoy some good cat food eating. I went to the screen and opened it a bit wider and propped it back so they could see their means of escape, then stepped around them to herd them out, but rather than running to the screen door where they came it, they ran through the kitchen door. And then the chase ensued.
They scurried to the dining room and as they were running through the hall to the living room I caught one of them and put her out. Then I started after the other one. She was busy making her rounds in the living room. Now my living room had a little green tub with baby chicks in it and a few of the trappings that go with it like plastic screening to keep any cats out that might accidentally wander through.
Between that and the chairs, I was tripping through a maze while the chick was running under the chair legs and over toward the window, which was shut, so she hopped up on the end table to elude my grasp. Now was my chance! I lunged toward her and she flew! Yes, flew back to the hall, remembering where she came from; and ran through the kitchen, toward the out room and at last out the back door! Whew! And I was one tired chicken shepherdess!
I drew in a deep sigh and shut the back screen because by now the cats had long since vacated the place because of all the commotion. I soothed my ruffled feathers and poured me another cup of tea and went to the front porch to get over all the chicken chasing exercise.
Thus another day of adventure was done on Magnolia Plantation.