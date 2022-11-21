With all the things you want to get out and see, we have this calendar for you to remember. It is also published in our Peek Into Christmas Magazine that is in this week's paper.
In the magazine, you will find tips and stories to make your days through December merry and bright. You will also find what our merchants have to offer for everyone on your Christmas List. So be sure to check it out!
Here are the things that are going on.
Friday, December 2
Thaxton Christmas parade
6:30 p.m.
Lineup time starts at 5:30 Parade starts at 6:30. Please be making your plans to put an entry in the parade. After the parade there will be a meal of soup, chilli, hotdogs, drink, and dessert served for a donation to help with expenses. The theme for this year's activities will be "Candy Land."
Old Photos and Santa letters
Due in the Progress before 5 p.m.
Saturday, December 3
Tanglefoot Tinseltown
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tanglefoot Tinseltown will be at the First Choice Pavilion, 139 W. Reynolds Street, Pontotoc
Vendor pop-up shops, music, food, ride the train with Santa. Come enjoy the first days of December getting in the Christmas mood.
Sherman Christmas Parade
2 p.m. Line-up time will begin 1:30 p.m. at Barclay.
Toccopola Christmas Parade
5:30 p.m. Line up starts at 5 p.m. Music and food afterward in the community center.
Ecru Christmas parade
7 p.m. Line-up will start at 6:30
Sunday, December 4
Tanglefoot Tinseltown
12 noon - 4 p.m.
Tanglefoot Tinseltown will be at the First Choice Pavilion, 139 W. Reynolds Street, Pontotoc
Vendor pop-up shops, music, food, ride the train with Santa. Come enjoy the first days of December getting in the Christmas mood.
Monday, December 5
Pontotoc Christmas Parade
6:30 p.m. Line up starts at 5:30
Theme is “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”
Friday, December 9
Algoma Baptist Church Drive-thru Nativity
6-9 p.m.
Discover the true meaning of Christmas through the six scenes of the nativity. The five scenes portrayed are:
* The angel appearing to Mary
* Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
* Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
* The angel appearing to the shepherds
* Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
Saturday, December 10
12th Annual Rudolph Run
5K, 10K, Relaxing Reindeer
8 a.m.
The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Play, by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama will debut at The Main Community Theater
2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Algoma Baptist Church Drive-thru Nativity
6-9 p.m.
Discover the true meaning of Christmas through the six scenes of the nativity. The five scenes portrayed are:
* The angel appearing to Mary
* Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem
* Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger
* The angel appearing to the shepherds
* Three wise men on their way to find the new-born King
There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
Sunday, December 11
The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Play, by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama will debut at The Main Community Theater
2 p.m.
Thursday, December 15
1-3 p.m.
Christmas Open House at the Town Square Post Office Museum
Drop by for a cookie and punch.
Tour the museum and discover our history in a different way.
Friday, December 16
Salvation Army Angel tree gifts due before 4 p.m.
Saturday, December 17
Pick up Christmas wreaths for veteran’s graves 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the Habitat for Humanity warehouse on Coffee Street.
Sunday, December 20
Concert hall style Christmas Music with Dr. Christopher and Laura Thompson
Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 24
Here comes Santa Claus!
Sunday, December 25
Happy Birthday Jesus!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.