Wedding planning experts report that couples are excited to have many of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic lifted and want to create a memorable wedding experience for their family and friends. The trend to create an experience impacts all other wedding decisions including the flowers chosen. Popular flower trends for 2022 may be categorized by color, texture, size, shape, location, flower type, sustainability, and the atmosphere created.
Color
Even though the color of the flowers is mainly about the bride’s personal choice, colors chosen are often influenced by popular trends. Earthy neutral tones such as terra cotta, rusty orange, mauve, and amber or honey yellows were a popular trend for 2021 and beyond. Trends are sometimes driven by royalty and celebrities and color trends are no exception. Princess Beatrice, who wed in 2020, chose pink and peach flowers and brought a renewed interest in romantic pastel colors. For 2022, pastels are transitioning to multi-colored and layered pastel arrangements for a traditional but more dramatic effect with orchids, poppies, peonies, and hydrangea. Pastel layering lends itself well to incorporating the Pantone Color of the year, Very, Peri, a periwinkle-type color. Other color trends for 2022 include: bold colors such as bright pinks, oranges, reds, purples, and yellows; unexpected color combinations; monochrome arrangements using shades of one color, or even dramatic black and white; unusual colors such as chocolate brown, coffee tones, and almost black; and color blocking where multiple colors are used, but with large quantities of a single color used in one area of the arrangement to create a dramatic effect.
Texture
Weddings tend to follow trends in interior design which has led to using a greater variety of flowers and greenery within arrangements combined with increased use of textural elements to create lush, abundant floral arrangements. Rattan, pampas grass, and dried flowers are being combined with traditional softer flowers.
Size
Trends in the size of floral arrangements seem to be on both ends of the spectrum – from small, but impactful arrangements to large, over-the-top arrangements. Smaller, understated, arrangements with timeless flowers are expected to be popular with brides in 2022. A classic, white Lily of the Valley posy bouquet was made popular by Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, Grace Kelly, and Audrey Hepburn.
After postponing wedding plans due to the pandemic, experts also expect wedding couples to go for large-scale designs such as escort walls; lush, full-tabletop designs; dramatic floral arches; and expansive floral backdrops. Also related to size is the trend to leave bouquet stems extra-long, rather than cutting them off short.
Shape
In the area of shape, Blooming Haus expects a renewed interest in the cascade shape made popular by Princess Diana. Lai also predicts that the semi-cascading bouquet will be a hot trend in 2022, made with rare, exotic, statement flowers.
Location
In addition to floral arrangements hanging from the ceilings and dressing up tabletops, wedding couples are becoming more creative in the placement of flowers to include the floors and walls. There is also a renewed interest in tablescapes with attention to elements that complement the flowers such as fruits and china to create more visual enjoyment for the guests.
Flower type
Several welcomed trends are noted in flower type. The less prestigious gerbera daisies and carnations have made a comeback. A flower expert, Karen Louise, stated regarding carnations, “We’re not sure how these frilly flowers got such a bad rap in the wedding world, but it ends here!”. Pressed flowers have been popular in tabletop designs and picture displays, as well as on wedding cakes, and are expected to gain in popularity in 2022.
Sustainability
Making environmentally friendly choices in floral designs is also an on-going trend. These choices include utilizing more locally grown flowers as well as using the same floral arrangements at both the ceremony and the reception. Sustainability includes not only the use of more locally grown and seasonal flowers, but the use of silk and dried flowers as well. The floral industry is trending toward less use of floral foam, referring to foam as “the plastic bag” of the floral industry.
Atmosphere
Of great importance to today’s wedding couples is the creation of a unique atmosphere or feeling to wow their guests and that will be shared on social media platforms. Trends include creating aisle meadows to resemble nature walks and organic arrangements that mimic nature.
In summary, more and more couples are embracing their own personal style and how the wedding event reflects who they are. In other words, the biggest trend of all for 2022 and beyond may be that couples are looking at trends and then using these trends to choose floral designs that reflect their individuality as they celebrate with people they love.
