Construction of a Checkers Drive-In along Highway 15 North in Pontotoc may begin as soon as this Friday (May 1), according to the new restaurant’s owner Sedrick Turner.
“We’re scheduled to begin the dirt work on Friday, weather permitting, and we’re hoping to have Checkers open in August,” said Turner, who owns the Checkers Drive-In located on South Gloster Street in Tupelo.
“We’re very excited about this opportunity to come to Pontotoc,” Turner said. “Pontotoc is a very friendly and nice looking town. Mayor (Bob) Peeples and his folks have been great to work with. Pontotoc is a very tight knit, Bible Belt Christian Community and we’re looking forward to being a part of the community.”
The Checkers Drive-In will be located at 328 Highway 15 North between KFC and the Huddle House.
“Our service will be strictly drive-in, but we will have some tables outside with umbrellas so folks can sit and enjoy nice weather,” he said. “The drive-in format has been important in recent months with the coronavirus outbreak.”
Turner, who currently lives in Olive Branch, said he plans to build two more Checkers in North Mississippi in the near future.
“Pontotoc’s Checkers is going to be completed first and then we’re planning on locating in Ripley and then in New Albany. Plus we’re considering moving down this way to live ourselves.”
Mayor Peeples said he hopes many new businesses will repeat Checkers new venture in Pontotoc.
“We’re excited about Checkers coming to Pontotoc and we’re grateful to Mr. Turner for choosing our town,” Peeples said. “Pontotoc’s a great city to do business.”