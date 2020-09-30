On Tuesday (Sept. 29), franchise owner Sedrick Turner announced that his Checkers and Rally’s drive-thru restaurant is now open for business in Pontotoc.
The Checkers in Pontotoc is located at 328 MS-15 north and his newest restaurant adds to Turner’s growing business portfolio. He already has a Checkers and Rally’s location in Tupelo and plans to open 10 more in Mississippi in the next two years.
In addition to offering delicious food options such as hamburgers, milkshakes and Checkers & Rally's "#1 most craveable fries," Turner is looking forward to partnering with local charity organizations and schools - like he did in Tupelo. He is in the process of choosing a day to donate a portion of the sales from Pontotoc's Checkers to a local charitable organization.
Turner’s journey with franchising started with owning a Subway franchise in Memphis, TN, after he graduated from Tennessee State University. He sold his Subway franchise and pivoted to running his own hot wing restaurant.
While that proved to be successful, the franchise industry called him back and Turner sold his hot wing business to bring his expertise to additional franchise brands like TCBY and Red Robin.