Christmas is coming early to Chick-fil-A lovers in Pontotoc County!
The Chick-fil-A food truck is coming to Pontotoc tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 3) and will be located in the Price Cutter’s parking lot from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Pontotoc native Richard Tutor is the Chick-fil-A food truck manager and he said plans are to be open for business in Pontotoc at least one, if not two days a week.
“We’re going to be in Pontotoc tomorrow (Thursday) and we’re really looking forward to being there,” said Tutor, who now lives in Tupelo.
“Right now we’re looking at being in Pontotoc at least one day a week, but we’re not exactly sure right now if Thursday’s going to be the day every time,” Tutor said. “We’re going to see how it goes tomorrow and we’ll select a definite day, or days, really soon.”
The Chick-fil-A food truck has been open in Tupelo for several weeks, alternating between locations at Kroger and Walmart.
“But we’ve also been wanting to branch out and Pontotoc was first on our list of locations,” said Tutor, who graduated from Pontotoc High School in 2010 and then Ole Miss. “Pontotoc has always been good to me and it’s going to be nice coming back home.”
Tutor said that Taylor Locke, owner of the Chick-fil-A restaurant located in the food court at Barnes Crossing Mall, is the owner of the food truck.
"We appreciate Price Cutter owner Kippie Kemp letting us set up over in Pontotoc,” Tutor said. “We’re hoping for a big turn out.”
Tutor said the food truck menu will include the Chick-fil-A sandwich, eight-count nuggets, medium waffle fries, chocolate brownies, bottled water and canned drinks.
“Everything is cooked right then and there on the truck,” Tutor said. “Eat mor chikin."