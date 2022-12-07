PONTOTOC- Excavation sites in Columbus, West Point, and particularly in Starkville are revealing fascinating details about the culture of the Chickasaw people, as well as that of their progenitors, according to a local archaeologist.
Dr. Tony Boudreaux spoke to a large crowd at the Pontotoc Community House on Dec. 1, relating the findings of recent digs at “clusters” in what is today the Golden Triangle, that have unearthed Spanish metals, as well as the detritus of a localized, Chickasaw habitation. Boudreaux spoke as a guest of the Pontotoc Historical Society.
“Ancient garbage excites archaeologists,” said Boudreaux, associate professor and director of curation for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology at Mississippi State University. Much of Boudreaux’s presentation focused on findings at Stark Farm, a site in Starkville (one of some 300 such sites in the area) that was inhabited by the Chickasaw after they came in contact with a Spanish expedition headed by Hernando DeSoto. The Spaniards moved through the area in 1540-41.
The natives who housed and assisted the Spaniards were the Chicaza, ancestors of the Chicasaw, and, according to Boudreaux, they met the European visitors with some trepidation. DeSoto’s party carried no winter provisions, and they relied upon their ability either to elicit gifts from the natives or simply conscript stores. When DeSoto’s demands upon his hosts grew increasingly more taxing, the natives ousted him and his soldiers in March of 1541.
The findings unearthed at Stark Farm suggest that the Chicaza repurposed metal instruments left by the Spainards, such as horseshoes, barrel bands, and tools, beating the proverbial swords into plowshares, metaphorically speaking.
Boudreaux’s team also discovered a pit at Stark Farm, one into which the natives apparently threw organic matter, including deer bones, turtle shells, and other items that enriched the soil like compost, he said. The archaeologists haven’t yet determined the exact purpose of the pit, according to Boudreaux.
From a wider perspective, Dr. Boudreaux said that he and his colleagues were trying to determine why, in the mid 17th century, the Chickasaw dispersed from the Golden Triangle and migrated into what is today Tupelo, an occurrence that he referred to as a “hole in history.”
The archaeologists were also learning about how, after their encounter with the Spanish, the Chickasaw became increasingly dependent upon a global, European economy, moving from a purely native world into one in which trading and commerce changed the dynamic of their civilization. That cultural shift was among the factors, including slavery, and disease, that led to the Chickasaw ceding their lands and being forcibly displaced in the 18th century, Boudreaux said.
Archaeology is a discipline that reveals truths over centuries, Boudreaux said, a painstaking process that doesn’t yield its treasures to the impatient.
“We don’t have the answers to many of those big questions,” said Boudreaux. “Still, it’s a cool time to be doing Chickasaw research. There’s great work being done, and we’re making headway. I’m looking forward to seeing what this is building toward in the next few years.”
