Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.