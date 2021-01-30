Chicken and dumplings are the perfect comfort food. I remember my Mother and Grandmother both making chicken and dumplings. It always smelled like chicken noodle soup cooking but when I would come in the kitchen to watch they would be dropping dough into the soup. I remember thinking that dough wasn’t supposed to be cooked like that. Well imagine my surprise when I finally tasted them. Delicious!
I thought I would explore how dumplings came about. There are lots of stories about cooking dumplings when times were hard like during the Civil War or the Depression. Dumplings, or dumpling-like foods, have been around, and served with stewed meat of some kind for centuries. Related to the boiled puddings that have been a staple of European cooking since before America was colonized. Dumpling dishes date back to at least 1600. Many cookbooks over the decades have included recipes for boiled dumplings of some sort. The chicken part came a little later. In 1879, a cookbook in Virginia included two recipes for stewed chicken, with dumplings that were made like biscuits but rolled thin.
I hope you will give one of the recipes a try and start your own family tradition. I have included a casserole version and a traditional version below.
EASY CHICKEN AND DUMPLING CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 rotisserie chicken (no skin), or
(3 cups shredded chicken)
1 stick of butter, melted
1 cup milk
1 cup self-rising flour
2 cups chicken broth
1 can condensed cream of
chicken soup
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Spread chicken evenly in a 9x13 baking dish.
3. Pour butter evenly over chicken.
4. Season with a little salt and pepper.
5. In a medium bowl whisk together flour and milk.
6. Slowly pour evenly over chicken. Do not stir!
7. In the same bowl, whisk together chicken broth and chicken soup. Slowly pour into baking dish. Do not stir. Dumplings form as it bakes.
8. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Let sit for minimum of 5 minutes before serving, allowing dumplings to finish forming. The longer it sits the more dumplings you get. Just as good the second day!
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS
Ingredients:
1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
1 carton (32 oz) Reduced-Sodium chicken
broth (4 cups)
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
(about 1 1/2 lbs.)
1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed cream of
chicken soup
1 can (16.3 oz) Southern Homestyle
Refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits
(8 biscuits)
2 medium carrots, chopped (optional)
3 celery ribs, chopped (optional)
Directions:
1. In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, heat broth, chicken, soup and poultry seasoning to boiling over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Cover; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high; return to a low boil.
2. On lightly floured surface, roll or pat each biscuit to 1/8-inch thickness; cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips.
3. Drop strips, one at a time, into boiling chicken mixture. Add carrots and celery. Reduce heat to low. Cover: simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent dumplings from sticking.
INSTEAD OF CANNED BISCUITS MAKE DUMPLINGS WITH FLOUR USING DIRECTIONS BELOW:
Ingredients: 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/3 cup shortening, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 3/4 cup milk, and 1/2 tsp. salt.
1. Combine flour, baking powder, salt and shortening with a fork until shortening is mixed in.
2. Add milk a little at a time and mix until combined (you may not need all of it, you want a soft but not sticky dough).
3. Knead a few times on a floured surface until dough is smooth.
4. Generously flour your surface and roll the dough out to 1/8” thick. Cut dough into 1” x 2” strips. Flour generously to avoid sticking.
5. Cook in broth as directed above.