The Pontotoc Police Department has issued a special traffic directive for parents who deliver and pick-up kids at Pontotoc Elementary School on Dowdy Street (above). Eastbound traffic access to Dowdy Street off of Reynolds Street will be different to morning traffic than it will be to afternoon traffic. Only morning traffic will be allowed to turn directly onto Dowdy Street. In the afternoons, eastbound traffic on Reynolds Street must use the curved access entrance to Dowdy Street.