Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reminded Pontotoc residents this week to call 911 if they need police response to any and all emergencies, big or small.
“If someone has a question about city court or a pending case, they’re welcome to call the police department at 662-489-7804,” Tutor said. “But if you need to contact the police for any other reason dial 911, which is answered by dispatchers over at the Pontotoc County Emergency Services office.”
“The 911 office dispatches officers for everything handled by the police department,” Tutor said. “In fact all emergency services in Pontotoc County go through the 911 office.”
“Dialing 911 is certainly for all big and small emergencies, but if you want to file a complaint, or need animal control for instance, also call 911.”
“If you have an auto accident in the city call 911. Unless it’s about a court case or talking to an investigator, call 911.”
Tutor said that all 911 calls are recorded by the Computer Aided Dispatch system.
“When you call 911, the dispatcher will notify the police officers on duty and they may see a need to dispatch other emergency services along with the police,” Tutor explained. “The 911 folks get the who, what, when, where. That way we (the police) know where to go and what’s going on.”
“By calling 911 to reach the police you eliminate the middle man, it’s just the caller and the dispatcher communicating. If you call the police department first, someone still has to call 911. Dialing 911 is the fastest and best way to get police help.”