A new online course for childcare providers is being offered by MSU Extension. The course is entitled Creating Healthy Indoor Childcare Environments and helps equip Mississippi childcare providers to better understand how children are affected by different factors inside their centers and homes, and how to address those issues. The course is divided into eight lessons. Each lesson includes PowerPoints, teaching presentations, activities, and quizzes to help participants stay engaged with the course. Lesson topics include:
Eight Principles of Healthy Indoor Environments
Asthma & Allergies
Hazardous Products
Indoor Air Quality
Integrated Pest Management
Lead Poisoning Prevention
Mold & Moisture Control
Safety & Accessibility
The course content will be self-paced and completely online using the Canvas learning management system. The course will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022, and will end on Friday, November 18, 2022. Participants have up to eight weeks to complete the course if they register by September 19, 2022. Registration is open online now through October 14, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. Instructors for this course areExtension Agents Lara Angel, Ontenncia Boclear, Regina Boykins, and Tashmia Turner. Participants who complete the course will receive 10 contact hours.
Take advantage of this self-paced online course to earn contact hours and learn more about healthy indoor environments. You must have access to e-mail and internet in order to access and complete the course. There is no charge for the course. You can register for the course in the following ways:
Scan the following QR Code:
Call MSU Extension Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or Jasmine Harris-Speight at 662-325-6640 or jrh667@msstate.edu and a registration link will be e-mailed to you.
