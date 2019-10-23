Matthew 28:19-20 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and lo I am with yo alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
When women pray, God moves. Last December, Angie Kennedy who has headed up the Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off at West Heights Baptist Church told the pastor and other members that she was stepping down. She had handled the operations for more than 10 years and felt it was time for her to step aside.
Susan Hamilton, who teaches a Sunday school Class at the church mentioned to her ladies that they needed to pray about this. “This ministry is not about someone getting a present but about getting the gospel message to others,” Hamilton said. “It is the great commission of going to the ends of the earth.”
The concept of packing a shoe box sized bit of joy first started in 1993, with one man's desire to see children in war worn countries get a bit of comfort and joy, to lift their spirits, even if just for a moment, out of the unspeakable horrors of war and loneliness that they faced every day.
From that vision has grown a world-wide ministry under the auspices of Samaritan’s Purse headed up by the late Billy Graham’s son, Franklin, whose main goal with the shoebox is to share the gospel with the children as they are receiving the shoebox gifts. Each box is given with a gospel tract for the children to take home and read. The boxes are distributed through the local churches on the ground so there is follow up after the box.
Hamilton and several other ladies walk together each morning and during one of those walks, both Nancy Maxey and Kim Russell said they should step up to the plate as a Sunday school class and continue the ministry that Kennedy started. And then God began to happen.
Maxey, who is great at organizing things, looked at the sheet that told how many boxes were delivered to their location from the different churches and she saw that West Heights gave 299 boxes.
“And at our location we were still the largest contributor, but I believed our church could step up and do more.”
That started a church-wide collection event with people contributing quarters, putting items in collection boxes that were set out and sponsoring boxes to increase the numbers from their church.
And the women all had one goal. To give the truth of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection to children and families all across the globe.
“We can witness one-on-one here, but this allows us to witness to more than one. The items we put in the shoe box not only affects the child who gets it, but an entire family as they take it home,” Maxey said.
The excitement of seeing more shoeboxes began to ripple through the church because of the women who were seeing God provide things.
“One day Kim was late for our morning walk,” said Maxey. “I called her and she said she was at Fred’s picking up things that were 75 percent off. When she got to us there were several tubs full of things at a fraction of the cost.”
“That was the beginning of my addiction,” Russell put in.
So the ladies realized they were going to need a room at the church, then two rooms were needed.
“Because we found these flip-flops,” Hamilton said. “They were on sale and we told our friends on our Facebook page and soon we had a big box full of them.”
The ladies have been creative about how they raised money to buy things for the shoe boxes. “One Sunday we did a muffins for missions between Sunday school and church and raised money that way,” Maxey noted.
Hamilton said they wanted to put bears in the boxes and wanted to make them. “We really needed material for them. One day we were searching through a closet and found plenty of fabric to sew those bears!” So a sewing shop was set up in one corner.
The women wanted to take their efforts outside of the church so they decided to have a bake sale.
“I’ve always fixed Fancy Nancy Caramel Apples,” Maxey said. “So I donated 97 apples and others baked goods for us to have a fund raiser outside of First National Bank.”
The four hour fundraiser only lasted two because they sold out.
“God showed His blessing because people just gave and gave. Some gave money and didn’t want the baked goods,” Maxey said.
The women agreed that their motivator for all this was Kim Russell.
“Well, after my daddy died I knew I needed something to take up the time that I was spending with him. I was asked to do this, but I don’t do anything alone. I told the ladies we all had to do it together.”
And together they have made memories and have miracle stories to tell to the next generation.
At one point they were in dire straights for some soap and one of the ladies found it at a yard sale.
“Our cars have not been empty since we started this last spring,” Maxey put in, then laughed heartily.
A friend of Maxey’s called her and asked her to come and get this fabric she had left to use “and we made 71 fleece blankets from it. She also asked me to take these boxes of clothes and there were 800 pieces of good clothing.”
And while the women were making things … “It was laid on our hearts that the girls couldn’t go to school because of their time of the month. So we sewed washable personal items for them to snap to their underwear. They can wash them out at night. We are packing three to a bag and putting them in the teenage boxes.”
“But don’t forget this other blessing,” Hamilton put in. You see in their quest not to do anything together they have involved all the classes in the church. “We were going to get the youth to pack the washcloths and soaps in zipper sealed bags and the cloths came in just in time for that.”
What has tugged at the women’s hearts more than anything about the gifts in the shoeboxes is the fact that “This is the only shoebox gift they will get in a life time,” said Hamilton.
And what motivated these women more than anything was a picture of the children who were outside a gate wanting to come in to the distribution but couldn’t because there weren’t enough boxes to go around.
“And then there is this small church in Texas that puts together more than 2,000 boxes,” Maxey said. “I knew we could do more.”
And the journey has brought the women together in a closeness than they ever experienced before because they get together once a week to plan and organize things to go in the boxes. “Every Monday it was like Christmas because we’d go clean out the boxes that we put all over the church for folks to put items in to pack. We’ve cried a bunch of tears,” said Russell.
As the ladies talked amongst each other of the logistics of packing the boxes Russell said “It’s important that we have them so we can gather in a circle and pray over them.”
And that is the goal of Operation Christmas Child. To pack a box of simple gifts for a child who has never received a gift and pray over every item you put in it so it will get to the person who needs it at the time they need it.
National Collection Week will be November 18-24. West Heights will be a drop off point this year thanks to the ladies who have stepped up to make that happen. You may drop off shoe boxes Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Saturday, you may drop off from 9 a.m. until noon. Sunday’s hours are different from years past so please take note! Also note that this is Christmas Open House Sunday. The hours of operation will be from 12 noon until 3 p.m. So if you are bringing boxes on Sunday, you don’t have to wait until 2 like in years past, you can bring them immediately from your church services.
And you can believe that the people from West Heights will be on fire again next year. “I can see us taking over another room or two,” said Maxey. And all the ladies laughed.