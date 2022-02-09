Nobody who knows anything about global citizenship or sports is surprised that, less than a week into the Beijing Olympics, we’ve already had a journalist dragged out kicking and screaming and two competition controversies, one of which shamelessly weighted the scales in favor of the host country.
Hold on Hannity, hold on. President Biden refused–flatly refused I tell you, with a snarl of his lip amd spitting tobacco–to send ambassadors. That’ll teach’em. That’s Clint Eastwood stuff.
Sjoerd den Daas of Dutch television was reporting outside of the National Stadium in Beijing during the Olympics’ opening ceremony when he was stopped by a security guard and pushed out of frame. He could be heard protesting and scuffling.
As the outraged Swedish Chef from the Muppets later put it, the journalist was, “Schmurgen-flurgen yanken off dee set.”
Soren Floren or…what’s-his-face, was probably asking for it, so says this reporter. Afterall, the Dutch are notorious ruffians and rabble-rousers, always causing trouble, with their windmills and wooden shoes and subversive confectionery goods. It’s about time somebody hogtied and waterboarded one of those seditious Dutch journalists and gave him a real lesson in communicating the facts.
Good on ya, soul-crushing, authoritarian Chinese thought-control police. Don’t taze me, bro. Indeed. Listen, Heidi, if you don’t want the cattle prod, then don’t go around doing poisonous things, like showing real-time footage that hasn’t been vetted and cleaned up by government censors, or getting actual, man-on-the-street reactions from people who don’t have a pistol pointed at them. Where’s your head?
Fake news, you say? Wimps. China has gone one better. They’re using fake snow. They’re using fake snow at the Winter Olympics. Perhaps the most essential climatological element for the Winter Olympics–I kid you not–is fake, in China.
On Feb. 5, China cheated its way to the first gold medal of the Olympics. Hungary finished first in the mixed, speed-skating relay, with the U.S second. The top two teams advanced to the finals. China was the favorite. They finished third. They were out. Hold on. Surprise, surprise. A review showed that the Chinese skaters were impeded. The U.S. was disqualified--cheaters--catapulting China into the winners’ circle. China eventually won gold.
I”m old enough to remember when Roy Jones Jr., the second greatest fighter of his generation, was shamelessly robbed of a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. The fetid trail of malfeasance is too deep to wade into here, but suffice it to say Roy beat that Korean fighter like a rented mule. He beat the stuffing out of this guy, just whooped on him, beat the "soul" out of him, for three rounds. When the judge raised the hometown boy's arm, the whole world threw up its hands in disbelief. Even the Korean winner seemed embarassed. He picked Jones up around the waist and held him high. Small consolation.
They can’t do this, right out in front of God and everybody, you might say. The short answer, dear reader, is that yes, they can. They have, and they will.
Ask Roy Jones.
It doesn’t matter that the whole world is watching. It doesn’t matter that most of the world is outraged. The hellbroth of judging and politics and global relations that congeals like skin on pudding in these Olympic events is hopeless. You lose, Roy. Stand ther and smile nice with your silver medal.
Brother Ken Hester, or Bro. David Hamilton, or Fr. Tim Murphy--any or our men and women of the cloth around Pontotoc--will tell you that China persecutes Christians and squashes dissent. Its an atheist, communist country. Individual human life matters little in China. The state matters. China stands diametrically opposed to nearly every value we hold dear as Americans. A country that controls its citizens' reproductive output won't blinnk at fixing a skating race.
The United States–and any other self-respecting country, for that matter-should not be participating in this sham of an Olympics. I love athletes. I know how hard they work. Olympic athletes dedicate their whole lives to one moment. China is unworthy of their presence. This isn’t the stage upon which to shine.