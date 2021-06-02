When I was at the store a couple of weeks ago a gentleman said he liked the editorial I had written that week. I thanked the man and he said, “That one was more serious, you know you usually try and write something funny.”
Yes sir, I do enjoy poking fun and writing about humorous things in everyday life.
This week I sat down with the best intention of writing something funny again.
I paused for a couple of minutes to look at some newly texted pictures of my 18-week-old grandson.
Hutton makes me smile, laugh and cry tears of joy. But my heart is also filled with the worries of the world that he will face in his lifetime.
There’s nothing funny about three and a half million people having died around the world from the coronavirus. It’s estimated that the coronavirus at least contributed to the death of 605,000 American citizens.
There’s nothing funny about how ill equipped we were in 2020 to deal with a world-wide pandemic.
There’s nothing funny about the coronavirus being used as a political pawn by politicians in Washington and some governors in America.
There’s nothing funny about the coronavirus shutting down this country and shutting down the world.
There’s nothing funny about the people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus. There’s nothing funny about the people who lost their business.
There’s nothing funny about the depression and loneliness that was caused by the coronavirus. Even with time, some will never fully recover.
And there’s nothing funny about why, some 16 months into the pandemic, we still don’t know exactly how Communist China started this coronavirus nightmare.
Oh I know the stock contentions in question: did the COVID-19 emerge from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident?
What do you think happened?
Did you know that last week a previously undisclosed U.S. State Department report reported that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were the first people infected with the COVID-19. They were hospitalized in November 2019, months before China disclosed the outbreak.
So I guess there’s two possibilities. Either the three Wuhan Lab workers shared a bat sandwich at a wet market OR they were working on the coronavirus and somebody screwed up and all three were infected.
Do you really believe it’s just a coincidence that the virus started in the same city that has China’s only level four laboratory in all of China.
Did you know it’s likely that your tax dollars were part of a $600,000 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (headquartered in Maryland) that may have helped fund the Wuhan lab studies?
There’s nothing funny about the real probability that the worst pandemic in my lifetime was engineered by human hands.
Of course Communist China denies the lab was conducting “gain of function” research. “Gain of function” is a fancy way of saying someone was monkeying with a virus to make it more infectious among humans.
And why does the United States continue to send $500-million annually to support the World Health Organization (W.H.O). The W.H.O. panders to the Communist Chinese and their propaganda.
During a Senate subcommittee hearing last week Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, “ How do you know the Wuhan lab didn’t lie and use U.S. grant money to conduct gain of function virus research on the sly?”
As part of his answer, Dr. Fauci replied, “You never know.”
It’s not funny, but that may be the only factual answer that Dr. Fauci has supplied in the past 15 months.
In June of 1971 the English rock group The Who released a song entitled “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
Communist China should be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s nothing funny about that either.