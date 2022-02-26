There are several invasive species that impact woodlands in Mississippi. Chinese privet is an example of a non-native invasive plant that can impact native species. If not controlled, Chinese privet can form thick stands that can suppress native plants.
The sources for this column are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Chinese Privet” and “Herbicide Options for Hardwood Management”.
As the name suggests, Chinese privet is a native of Asia. Like several invasive species, it was originally planted as an ornamental. Privet was often used to create privacy hedges or screens.
Chinese privet grows in bottomland areas, in fencerows, or along edges between clearings and forested areas. Privet is a multiple stemmed evergreen plant that can grow up to thirty feet in height. This combination can effectively shade out other plant species.
Chinese privet has oval shaped leaves that have opposite arrangement along the stems. It produces white flowers that can be observed beginning in April. The fruit can be first seen in mid-summer as pale green clusters. During fall the fruit turns bright purple as they mature. Birds often consume the fruit and spread the seeds to new areas.
Privet can be a challenge, but with persistence it can be managed. A variety of control methods can be used. The preferred method will depend on the size of the plant to be treated.
Small plants can be hand pulled or treated with foliar herbicide treatments. Plants that are no more than six to eight feet in height can be sprayed using backpack or UTV mounted sprayers. The use of a 5% solution of glyphosate (Roundup) with an appropriate surfactant can be effective. Relatively warm days during winter can be ideal to spray privet. Glyphosate treatments in February will control privet without causing harm to adjacent dormant plant species.
Larger privet plants require different strategies. Modern mechanical mulchers can effectively remove larger stems. Chemical control strategies can include basal bark or cut stump treatments.
Basal bark treatments can be implemented by using a 20 percent solution of triclopyr-ester (Remedy Ultra) mixed with basal oil or diesel fuel. The mixture should cover all stems to a height of 12 to 15 inches from the ground. If privet is cut using a chainsaw, the stump should be treated as soon as possible with an undiluted spray of triclopyr-ester.
Appropriate herbicide and mechanical treatments can control Chinese privet. Removing this invasive species can benefit native plant species and wildlife. Always remember to read and follow herbicide label directions. Contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 for more information.