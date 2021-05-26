Our solemn ceremony of remembrance is set to begin at 11 a.m. this Monday, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom by giving their lives.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and County Veteran Service Office will be hosting the Memorial Day Ceremony this year with what is expected as part of our honoring and tradition here in Pontotoc County.
Please plan on joining us in remembrance of Memorial Day as our nation's solemn reminder that freedom is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation. On this day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.
The Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony will be held this year on Monday May 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Court House. Our Master of Ceremonies will be Lieutenant Colonel Derek Holland, Facility Commander/ Supervisory Aircraft Pilot at MS Army National Guard - Army Aviation Support Facility in Tupelo.
The planned program will include the posting of the colors, pledge of allegiance, national anthem and invocation, followed by remarks from our guest speaker, listing and prayer for the fallen, playing of taps and the Girl Scouts retirement of flags ceremony.
Senator Kathy L. Chism, Mississippi State Senate, District 3 (Pontotoc, Benton and Union Counties) will be the guest speaker. We look forward to her comments and her continued support of our Veterans and families.
Should you have any questions please feel free to call the County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.