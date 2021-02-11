Few foods have been around as long or are as universally liked as chocolate. Chocolate is a fruit from the cocao tree. The cocao trees are grown predominately in West Africa, Asia, and South America. And while the term cocao bean is typically used, they are actually seeds that grow inside large pods on the cocao tree. Chocolate not only tastes delicious; it contains health promoting phytonutrients called flavanols.
History
Chocolate is believed to date back over 5000 years to the Mayo-Chinchipe culture of the upper region of Ecuador. The Mayan Indians believed cacao was a gift from the gods and used it as part of religious ceremonies and funerals. Chocolate was originally consumed as a bitter drink made by grinding cacao seeds into a paste and then mixing with water, vanilla, chili peppers, and other spices to make a drink. Chocolate was considered to be an energy drink and to have aphrodisiac and medicinal qualities by ancient Mesoamerican civilizations (areas located in Central America up to central Mexico). Cocao beans were even used as currency for trading for goods such as food. Spanish friars and conquistadors are reported to have brought chocolate to Europe in the 1500’s where it continued to spread. Chocolate became more affordable to make with the invention of the cocao press by a Dutch chemist in 1828. The first chocolate bar was made in 1847 by a British chocolate company, J. S. Fry & Sons. The chocolate maker, Cadbury, is credited for creating the Valentine’s Day chocolate box. In the 1870’s, a Swiss chocolatier, Daniel Peter, used a powdered milk developed by his neighbor, Henry Nestle, to produce milk chocolate bars. Swiss chocolatier, Rodolphe Lindt, invented the conching machine in 1879 which aerated chocolate to give it a creamy texture and exquisite taste.
Health Benefits of Chocolate
Cocao is rich in flavanols. Flavanols are one of the six main types of flavonoids, plant-based phytonutrients with numerous health benefits. Many plant-based foods and beverages, such as fruits, vegetables, tea, and wine, contain flavonoids. Flavonoids are antioxidants, meaning they are anti-inflammatory and help protect the cells of our body from oxidative stress. Antioxidants lower risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. Different flavonoids offer unique protective properties. For example, flavonols, reduce the risk of prostate cancer. While other flavonoids, such as anthocyanidins, decrease risk of lung cancer. Since flavonoids are anti-inflammatory, they have been shown to reduce the cellular response to pain. Flavonoids have also been found to have antibacterial and antiviral properties. Multiple studies found that some flavonoids could prevent cell replication of H1N1 flu, HIV, and SARS.
People who are sensitive to caffeine should note that chocolate does contain caffeine. The higher the percentage of cocao solids, the greater the caffeine content. Two ounces of dark chocolate contains about 50-60 milligrams of caffeine. For comparative purposes, an eight-ounce cup of coffee contains about 100-200 milligrams of caffeine, depending on how it is brewed.
How Chocolate is Made
Many steps are required in the making of chocolate. First, the cocoa seeds are removed from the pod, then dried and roasted. Next, the shells of the seeds are separated from the meat, or cocao nibs using a winnower machine. The cocao nib is what is put into a refining machine to become chocolate. The nibs are ground into a liquid, which is called chocolate liquor. During this process, the fat portion, cocoa butter, is separated out. The chocolate liquor is further refined into cocao solids and ground into cocoa powder.
Dark chocolate and milk chocolate are both made from cocao nibs or chocolate liquor. Milk chocolate contains four ingredients: sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder and cocao nibs. Dark chocolate contains three ingredients: cocao nibs, cocoa butter, and sugar. White chocolate is made from sugar, cocoa butter, and milk powder and contains no cocao nibs. Lower quality chocolate candy may also contain butter fat, vegetable oils, and artificial coloring or flavoring.
Dutch chocolate is made by treating cocoa with an alkali. This process, sometimes called “Dutch-processed”, causes a significant loss of flavanols.
Chocolate Safety
Occasionally a white film may appear on chocolate. This is called “chocolate bloom” and is caused from the cocoa butter or sugar rising to the top of the chocolate. The chocolate still tastes good and is safe to eat since bacteria on the cocao seeds are killed during the roasting process. Refrigeration promotes chocolate bloom. To remove chocolate bloom, melt the chocolate over low heat while stirring. After melting, allow the chocolate to slowly cool back into a solid. For best appearance and shelf life, chocolate should be stored in a cool, dry area (65-70 °F) in a tightly sealed container. If stored as recommended, dark chocolate should last up to two years.
Chocolate Trends
Most Americans report consuming and giving chocolate candy at Valentine’s Day. Despite the COVID pandemic, this Valentine’s Day is not expected to be different. Among those buying chocolate for Valentine’s day, 32 percent report that chocolate with caramel is the most popular variety.
Both Nestle and a Japanese company, Cacao Fruit Chocolate, are producing a chocolate candy that is sweetened with white cacao pulp rather than sugar and will soon be introducing their candy into American markets.
Take-Away Message:
- Chocolate and cocao are rich in flavanols which support cardiovascular health and memory and may help prevent certain types of cancer.
- Choose dark chocolate that is 70% cocao or higher to obtain the most flavanols.
- The higher the cocao content, the greater the natural bitter flavor will be. To minimize the bitter sensation of dark chocolate, try taking a small piece and let it melt slowly in your mouth, rather than quickly chewing and swallowing.
- To prevent scorching, chocolate should be melted by heating slowly on a stove top or in a microwave at 50% power. Stir often to ensure even heating.
- Since chocolate contains sugar and fat, in addition to the health-promoting cocao bean, it should be consumed in moderation. Try drizzling a small amount of melted chocolate onto fresh fruit and nuts for a quick dessert or snack containing a variety of health-promoting flavonoids. Another option is to add cocoa powder to low fat milk. Plain cocoa, which is found in the baking isle, is high in flavanols.
References and Resources:
