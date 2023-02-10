6 comforts 60018H.jpg

February is American Heart Month. Did you know that the cocoa contained in chocolate is rich in plant-based compounds called flavanols that may help protect the heart? Flavanols have both antioxidant and anticancer activity. Flavanol compounds are believed to help prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol which leads to artery clogging plaque formation. Flavanols also increase the production of nitric oxide in the lining of the blood vessels which relaxes the blood vessels and improves blood flow, thereby lowering blood pressure. In addition to flavanols, chocolate is also rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc.

