February is American Heart Month. Did you know that the cocoa contained in chocolate is rich in plant-based compounds called flavanols that may help protect the heart? Flavanols have both antioxidant and anticancer activity. Flavanol compounds are believed to help prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol which leads to artery clogging plaque formation. Flavanols also increase the production of nitric oxide in the lining of the blood vessels which relaxes the blood vessels and improves blood flow, thereby lowering blood pressure. In addition to flavanols, chocolate is also rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc.
Chocolate has long been a popular treat and this is especially true around Valentine’s Day. This delightful treat comes from the cacao tree which is native to Central and South America. The cacao beans are known to date back to 500 A. D. when the Mayans, who lived in what is now southern Mexico and Central America, ground the beans into a paste and made chocolate drinks. Christopher Columbus brought cacao beans back to Europe from his last voyage in the 1500s. The cacao beans were highly valued and were even used for currency in Central America. The Mayan Indians had mixed the cacao with chilli pepper. Not everyone liked this spicy, bitter drink. When cacao was first brought back to Europe, this is how the Europeans prepared it as well. However, soon Europeans discovered mixing cacao with sugar and the popularity of chocolate grew. Sweetened chocolate drinks became an expensive luxury enjoyed by the European nobility. The French, English, and Dutch began to grow cacao in their colonies in the Caribbean. With expanded production, prices came down, and chocolate became affordable for everyone. Innovative methods for processing chocolate were developed in the 1800s. It was the Swiss who developed the milk chocolate candy that we enjoy so much today. The process of making chocolate candy has not changed much from the Swiss methods of the late 1800s.
The Aztecs believed centuries ago that chocolate had health-benefiting properties. Research has supported this belief. There are over 300 plant-based chemicals in chocolate, including high levels of antioxidant flavanols. A 1.5-ounce piece of chocolate contains almost as much antioxidant compounds as a 5-ounce glass of red wine. Here are some tips for consuming this heart-healthy treat:
Choose 70% dark chocolate or higher to get the most flavanols. Dark chocolate contains two to three times more flavanol-rich cocoa solids than milk chocolate.
Purchase a good quality chocolate. Lower quality chocolates may contain added butter fat, vegetable oils, artificial flavors and colors.
Consume in moderation. Chocolate is high in calories and can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess.
Store chocolate in a cool, dry place, but don’t refrigerate. Refrigerating chocolate can cause the chocolate to “bloom” which is the formation of a whitish coating caused by sugar rising to the surface. Bloom does not impact flavor, but does impact appearance.
