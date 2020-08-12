Did you know that four out of five dentists recommend eating cookies instead of salad that’s turned all brown and soggy in a plastic bag. Yuck!
I’ve been eating salads lately and gaining weight. Then I read where you’re not supposed to put a half cup of Thousand Island on the salad and eat a half a pack of crackers along with the salad. Some expert said you should only use a spoonful of salad dressing. So I use a soup ladle.
And when I eat a salad I aways eat too large of a portion. I’ve found that if I eat three mini Milky Ways before eating a salad it helps curb my appetite. And that is recommended by five out of five doctors who love Milky Ways.
Did you spend 15 minutes looking for the top to some ointment in the bath room this morning? Me too!
If elected president all tops will be attached to the tube. It will be the law of the land. It will be my first executive order.
And all food storage lids must be attached to the bowl also.
Recently someone told me, "This too will pass. It may pass like a kidney stone. But it will pass.” I could tell he’d never had a kidney stone.
Being an adult is like folding a fitted sheet. No one really knows how.
On August 1 Janet and I had our 39 wedding anniversary. Never once have we correctly put a fitted sheet on a bed the first try. It’s what’s kept us together all these years.
Someone texted me "I’m not sure how many chocolates equals happiness. But so far it’s not 27.” As the song says, “don’t stop ’til you get enough."
I can remember all the verses to he song "American Pie," but I can’t remember what I’m supposed to be picking up at Piggly Wiggly later today.
My dentist told me I needed a crown. I was like, “I know, right?”
Some days I amaze myself. Other days I look for my cell phone while talking on it.
One time I was talking on the phone to Janet and told her I was looking for my cell phone. She replied “I don’t know what you’ve done with it. You’ve laid it down somewhere.” Yes sir, 39 years of bliss.
Having to go to bed early.Not leaving your room. Required naps. It’s funny how your childhood punishments are now your adult goals.
Someone said soy milk is regular milk in Spanish. It’s not soy.
It’s only August and I heard the first Christmas song yesterday. “Here comes Amazon, here comes Amazon, right down my driveway.”
Joke of the day: “Simba was walking too slow so I told him to Mufasa.”
As long as you’re wearing a mask you can wear your “this is my I didn’t expect to get out of the car” attire anytime.
Instead of texting LOL, I’m saying SALTS, which means smiled a little, then stopped. It’s more truthful.
The questionnaire at the doctor’s office asked for a body type. I wrote you can sorta tell I work out, but you also know I don’t say no to a cookie.
I never run with scissors. Those last two words were completely unnecessary.
It’s gonna be so hot tomorrow the weather man said to spray your thighs with PAM unless you want to unstick yourself from plastic chairs.
I saw a Christmas decoration that read: It’s the season to sit in front of a dead cedar tree and eat candy out of socks.”
Does you grocery list include: 1. Don’t run into anyone I know looking like this 2. Eggs.
Muffins spelled backwards is what I do when you take them out of the oven.
It’s been my experience that the first five days after the weekend are the hardest.
Sometimes I shock myself with the clever things I say and other times I try and get out of my car with the seat belt on.
Alan Jackson has a new song called “Eat cake, it’s somebody’s birthday somewhere." Ay-eee.”
I told Janet, “If chocolate is the answer, we don’t need a question.” She said, “Happy anniversary to you too!"